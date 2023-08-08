ONTARIO -- Some people know exactly what career they want to be in when they grow up, forging a path to complete those goals. And for some, along the way, life leads them in another direction. Amador Perez falls into the latter category: He is now rethinking his career trajectory after working at a community based organization for about the past two years.

Perez is a harm reduction specialist at Eastern Oregon Center for Independent Living where, he said, his work includes providing services for those who are homeless or at risk for acquiring HIV.



