ONTARIO -- Some people know exactly what career they want to be in when they grow up, forging a path to complete those goals. And for some, along the way, life leads them in another direction. Amador Perez falls into the latter category: He is now rethinking his career trajectory after working at a community based organization for about the past two years.
Perez is a harm reduction specialist at Eastern Oregon Center for Independent Living where, he said, his work includes providing services for those who are homeless or at risk for acquiring HIV.
Perez never thought he would end up in a career where he is directly involved with helping the community. However, he said working at EOCIL has “opened my eyes and helped me mature. My passion and vision have changed.”
Perez found out about the job through a friend and pursued it largely because he needed to work while going to school and EOCIL was looking for a bilingual person to fill the position.
Now, his studies for construction management and engineering are on hold while he shifts into discovering where his current position will lead him. He was studying at Boise State University, having moved there from Grangeville, Idaho. Now, he commutes to Ontario from Boise every day to do work that impacts others in a positive way.
EOCIL has a team of harm reduction specialists, with one at each of its facilities in Ontario, La Grande, Pendleton and The Dalles. Perez says they are looking for more, attributing an upswing in need to the rise of fentanyl and drug overdoses.
The biggest part of the specialists' jobs is providing Narcan, an opioid overdose reversal medication, and education. Another service the specialists help provide is a needle exchange program, aimed at either preventing disease or being a source of outreach for other services, such as counseling or PEP and PrEP medication, which are HIV drugs for prevention and post-exposure.
“You can’t make someone quit,” Perez said. “So you make sure whatever they’re doing, they do safely. … A lot of people might have mixed feelings about it and say I am enabling them, but they’re going to do it regardless, they’re going to do it unsafely. So my efforts let them see another day.”
In his current role, Perez said he has seen himself change a lot and become aware of what he needs to work on. He said he has grown so much that “the person I was in high school isn’t the person I am today.”
“I grew up in a really small town and had a very narrow-minded view,” he said.
Perez has applied this learned experience to a podcast that he has been creating each month for EOCIL. In these, he interviews people on a variety of topics. The podcasts go live on the 28th of each month and are available on iTunes, Spotify, BuzzSprout and other platforms.
His current role could turn into several different career areas, Perez said, including social work, business, marketing, program management and other areas.
In addition to exploring a career field he never knew existed, Perez has been able to spend time on something he started exploring when he went attended University of Idaho: art. That journey started out in woodshop, where Perez was able to work on small projects and have the freedom to be creative. It turned out being something that helped him be able to mentally focus, he said, noting he has a short attention span.
Perez never felt artistic prior to trying it out, and said he never thought it would lead to other larger endeavors. Now, he has been tapped by officials at EOCIL to create large outdoor murals on the Ontario campus. The first project was done about a month ago and there are at least two others on the way.
After meeting with Kirt Toombs, executive director for EOCIL, the two settled on having Perez paint Judy Heumann on one of two retaining walls on a parking area near an alleyway that faces Southwest Fourth Avenue. Heumann, who was an American disability rights advocate who helped secure legislation protecting the rights of disabled people, died in March.
The mural is on a vivid blue background and pictures Heumann from the waist up in her wheelchair, which she used due to contracting Polio at age 2. The large painting carries the message, “For we are leaders of inclusiveness, and community of love, equity and justice,” in English and Spanish
Heumann and the message are surrounded by monarch butterflies. Perez incorporated other images and symbols, such as a pride flag and boxes of Narcan, to indicate that EOCIL “is an all-inclusive community that does not discriminate.”
For the future murals, which will be on the other retaining wall on the parking area as well as a storage container on the EOCIL campus, Perez aims to work with others to see what they would like. He’ll lean on staff for input on the retaining wall, and work with those youth attending the new LGBTQ+ Youth Drop-in Center, to see what they would like.
Perez said the hardest part of his job at EOCIL is the overwhelming stories he hears from people and trying to do his best when sometimes he knows it can’t help, won’t help or will help very little and knowing there’s nothing he can do beyond what he’s done.
This could be due to other reasons or barriers, including issues with the discrimination, past history or current circumstances.
What helps him cope is keeping a positive attitude about it all and “going with the flow.”
A quote in his office encapsulates what he’s trying to do.
“Be the best you can until you know better. Then when you know better, do better,” it reads.
Perez said the best part of his job is seeing successful outcomes.
“One of the most rewarding things is seeing someone who was possibly homeless finding an apartment, doing better, having them share my information about my work to their friends who might be struggling with their own problems or demons … them trusting in me.”
Perez said he always works to get to know people as a person before he offers any services.
“I think that’s the most rewarding when they feel comfortable enough with me to share their struggles, to open up, to accept help,” he said.
