Expert presents wildfire mitigation plan to public

ONTARIO — The first three public meetings hosted by Idaho Power to present its Wildfire Mitigation Plan took place in Ontario on Nov. 1 at Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 SW 5th Ave.
John Axtman, engineering and reliability senior manager with Idaho Power is the person manages the company’s welfare mitigation program and was the speaker for the presentation.
He said the reason why Idaho Power is having these public meetings is due to updating plans for 2023.
“We want to get feedback from our customers,” said Axtman.
He also said he wanted to hear from customers to hear about areas that are of concern and gain feedback that can be used for the future.
“This plan is meant to improve over time,” he said.
In regard to this plan, he said the company is “essentially on training wheels this year” in terms of rolling out a series of initiatives related to the plan and how “in a lot of ways” the company is doing some things “for the first time.”
Axtman said that heading into 2023, the company “will be doing things a little bit differently.”
He said that Idaho Power’s coverage area is approximately 24,000 square miles, which covers Southern Idaho and Eastern Oregon as the main customer base.
The Wildfire Mitigation Program, in concept, began in 2019 and was “meant to be a discretionary program for us.” Axtman said that this was due in part to the company noticing that the prevalence and intensity of wildfires has grown over the past 20 to 30 years. He also said that other “western utility companies” had started wildfire mitigation plans.
“So we followed a similar approach,” said Axtman.
He said the idea is to keep wildfires from occurring at all by the work done on the power system and the components of that system.
“We also want to improve the resiliency of our system,” Axtman explained.
He said the company has “a lot of transmission lines that feed communities” and that if there is a wildfire, this can potentially impact residents because “if those poles are exposed to fire” it could mean that many customers will experience extended power outages.
Axtman said a key component of the plan is resiliency and keeping equipment operating at a high level of performance.
He said the for a plan like this, it’s important to understand “elevated levels of risk,” saying this is “the backbone” of starting a plan such as this.
Axtman said Idaho Power utilized the services of an outside consultant who understands fire science and fire mapping and modeling techniques to determine areas within the coverage territory which are at higher risk for fires.
He said the consultants took many factors into account when determining the risk areas including weather patterns, moisture content, the location of power lines and the types of vegetation that grows within the coverage territory.
“So the goal of this analysis was really for us to understand where do we have the highest risk in our service territory,” said Axtman.
He said that the consultant’s work used computer-aided modeling to simulate ignitions and how a fire would behave in that coverage area.
Axtman said these simulations were ran “millions” of times so that a clear picture of what kinds of structures would be impacted should a fire start.
He also described Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) techniques in which the utility company will shut down parts of the power grid as a precaution. Axtman said this is something that is used “only as a last resort” and that 2022 was the first year that Idaho Power used this technique. A PSPS event was used in Pocatello earlier this year due to the weather forecast warning of winds storms.
Axtman said that there are nine different PSPS points throughout the service area and one of the key steps the company is taking is to have those areas patrolled.
He said that there’s “no silver bullet” to addressing the risk of wildfires, but that Idaho Power has “early fire detection cameras” which can detect a fire up to 30 miles away and can even triangulate the location of the fire.
Other safeguards put into place include treating the power poles with a flame-resistant compound, even insulating some of the poles to prevent catching fire.
