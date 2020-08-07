ONTARIO — Chip sealing projects designed to extend the life of highway surfaces are scheduled to take place during the later part of this month on three highway sections in Malheur County.
According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, work on U.S. Highway 26, from Vale to Jamieson, is scheduled from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21. This will be followed by work on U.S. 20/26, between Cairo Junction and Nyssa, on Aug. 24 and 25, and Oregon Highway 201, between Weiser and Ontario, on Aug. 26 to Aug. 28.
Dates may change because of weather and other factors, according to ODOT.
Farmers, ranchers and other property owners are asked to keep equipment off the treated highway sections during and for two days after the chip sealing, as well as adjust irrigation equipment to keep water off the road in those sections.
Motorists should expect up to 20-minute delays, slower speeds, loose rock, flaggers and pilot cars to lead single-lane traffic.
The contractor is Central Washington Asphalt and the cost of the projects overall is about $1.5 million.
