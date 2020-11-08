ONTARIO
While the General Election is unofficially over, all candidates — even those who lost — still have work to do if they put up political signs.
According to an official with the Oregon Secretary of State, there are no statewide ordinances or laws regarding political signs. Those are typically handled by city or county ordinances, she said, with specifics on size, placement and how long they can stay up.
While no ordinances could be found for cities within Malheur County, the county itself does have a rule. Ordinance 127, passed in October of 2000, includes rules for political and civic campaigns. Signs of that nature can not exceed 32 square feet and “may be put up only temporarily and must be removed within 15 days following the conclusion of a campaign, according to the law.
Sheriff Brian Wolfe says he has to go out and gather about 400 to 450 signs, including about 40 which are 4-feet by 4-feet, and “somewhere between 350 and 400 of the 24-inch by 24 inch signs.”
On Wednesday afternoon, he said he was planning to go out to pick up signs for the next three days after work, and probably on the weekend, as well.
“Some are hard in the evening after dark, because I don’t like bugging people [at that time],” Wolfe said.
The sheriff even had signs in some outlying areas, including Jordan Valley and, further south, McDermott, where a volunteer will help collect them. Other volunteers who helped distribute signs will go and collect those ones. And still other signs around the area, including a hand-painted one near a ranch by Westfall have been erected by citizens in support. The sheriff is not responsible for making sure those signs are taken down, however, just the ones he had put up for his own campaigning.
“One of my pet peeves is signs that are left up forever,” Wolfe said. “It try to get them all.”
