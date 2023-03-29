Everyone can get a prize at Spring Fling

Boxes full of donated prizes for the 2nd Annual Downtown Ontario Spring Fling event are seen at the Vintage Rose in Ontario Tuesday afternoon.

 Corey Evan photos | Argus Observer

ONTARIO — Will you claim a prize this Saturday? That’s the question Tracy Hammond, owner of the Vintage Rose in Ontario, hopes residents answer with a ‘yes’ by coming to the second annual Downtown Ontario Spring Fling.

“We have about 35 vendors, food trucks, and we have 12 stores participating,” said Hammond in a Tuesday morning interview. “When you come, we’re giving you free eggs. You will have a chicken, an easter bunny, adult peeps, and some children in costumes that will be running around giving adults and children eggs.”



