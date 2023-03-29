Everyone can get a prize at Spring Fling

ONTARIO — Will you claim a prize this Saturday? That’s the question Tracy Hammond, owner of the Vintage Rose in Ontario, hopes residents answer with a ‘yes’ by coming to the second annual Downtown Ontario Spring Fling.
“We have about 35 vendors, food trucks, and we have 12 stores participating,” said Hammond in a Tuesday morning interview. “When you come, we’re giving you free eggs. You will have a chicken, an easter bunny, adult peeps, and some children in costumes that will be running around giving adults and children eggs.”
And it’s not just Hammond who will be handing out eggs; Participating downtown businesses will have eggs for children and adults.
“When you open an egg, it will either have some candy in it or a little stuffed animal, or it will say ‘You’re a winner!’”
‘Winner’ eggs can be redeemed for a prize at the Vintage Rose, with prizes corresponding to the number given in the egg.
“You might win a huge stuffed animal from here, a gift certificate from Carousel, a shirt from Aubrees … Everyone is getting fabulous prizes.”
And how many eggs will there be to claim at Spring Fling? Only about 10,000, according to Hammond.
“The [Ontario] Chamber of Commerce donated 5,000 eggs. All the stores had to do 200-500 eggs, so we have tons of eggs.”
She said several new business are participating this year than did last year, and that there are several new costumed characters to look out for. Three different musical acts will also be on hand to set the mood for the afternoon
The event was devised by Hammond, who acknowledged she’s known locally as “Crazy Tracy.”
“We also have a little car that is going to drive up and down the street handing out prizes to kids … I think it’s going to be a lot like last year, we’ve just increased it bigger.”
As such, Hammond said she had to have help getting insurance to hold the event.
“I would like to do a ‘thank you’ to Revitalize [Ontario], who is paying for the insurance. That is a big gift. We have the chamber helping us, the city of Ontario and Revitalize, who [have] all stepped in to help me put on this event. And Terri Ann, who does the Saturday Market, me and her are the one[s] that put this on.”
Fun events are something Hammond has put much time into as of late; Two such events include Frosty Fest in the winter and hosting a search for Bigfoot several months ago.
She even made the rounds of downtown dressed as St. Patrick on March 17.
“After Christmas is such a lull that to do something fun for spring” is what Hammond said her goal is. “And I don’t call it an Easter thing, I want it to be for every religion and every thought process … we want it to be for everybody.”
The date of the event, April 1, is one more thing Hammond finds fun.
“That’s why I tell people, ‘Maybe we’ll be here and maybe we won’t. Might be fooled, right?”
With all this in mind, Hammond notes that whether Spring Fling will continue in future years is dependent on what financial support she can get. She said a lot of the expenses come out of her own pocket.
“But Revitalize covered it for us this year, so we’re OK.”
For now, though, her aim is to keep fun things happening in downtown Ontario as frequently as possible. She cites Caldwell’s Indian Creek Plaza as a source of inspiration.
“I want Ontario to be something; I want people to go, ‘Hmm I don’t have anything to do today. They’re always doing something in Ontario on Oregon Street every Saturday.’ I would like us to be something every Saturday,” she said. “I just think having fun and letting people enjoy life … I think if you make yourself well-rounded, as I have myself, that you bring more people.”
She notes that some vendors do not participate in Easter but did not indicate which ones.
While the weather forecast calls for rain showers, Hammond is hopeful that will change.
“Hopefully the weather’s great, but it’s going to be huge fun downtown.”
The event is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is co-sponsored by Revitalize Ontario, with participating stores contributing money to purchase prizes and advertising for the event.
