PORTLAND
A wide-ranging coalition is holding rallies today in several Oregon cities and nationwide to underscore the need to count every vote.
The groups Indivisible and Stand Up America have said they were prompted to organize the project Protect the Results before the election because of President Donald Trump's past statements hinting he might not concede if he loses.
"We are concerned that, around the country, people's votes might not be counted," said Terry O'Neill, a volunteer with the Defend Democracy Coalition, which is hosting an event in Portland, "and so we are part of a nationwide mobilization."
The Defend Democracy Coalition's "Count Every Vote PDX" event is to start at 3 p.m. at Revolution Hall. At least eight other rallies are scheduled across Oregon, including in Bend, Medford and Pendleton, according to the Protect the Results website. The national coalition includes labor unions, racial justice and environmental groups.
O'Neill said there have been threats of violence across the country, including in Oregon, which is part of the reason why organizers are emphasizing that this movement is peaceful.
"We know that nonviolent mobilizations are the ones that win," she said. "Those are the mobilizations that prevail, and so we are dedicated to nonviolence."
O'Neill said she also sees this as a continuation of the movement for Black lives, saying that electoral justice is racial justice. "One of the reasons that our country is struggling with so much systemic racism," she said, "is precisely because communities of color have been blocked from voting for so long."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.