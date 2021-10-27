Events start Friday around the valley to celebrate harvest and Halloween

WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — People have been decking out yards, windows and more with harvest and Halloween decorations since the end of September. This week, local youth will finally get to appreciate what all those decorations were for, as a host of activities are being offered throughout the Western Treasure Valley for harvest and Halloween.
Details follow.
Friday
• 5 to 7 p.m.: Classic Halloween Extravaganza trunk-or-treat hosted by the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Western Treasure Valley at Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave. There will also be a Thanksgiving food drive/raffle. For more information, phone (541) 889-7979.
• 5 to 7 p.m.: The Boys & Girls Club of the Western Treasure Valley is hosting its second annual “Spooktacular Night at the Club” at its Payette Clubhouse, 1222 1st Ave S. They will also be holding a Thanksgiving food drive/raffle. For more information, phone (208) 642-2785.
• 7:30 to 9 p.m.: TVCC Mens and Womens basketball teams will host Spooky Scrimmage, a free family event, at the John J. Easley Memorial Gymnasium. There will be three-point and costume contests between the teams, as well as a scrimmage for each team, and events for kids, including Kids Bump. Masks are required for everyone inside the building, except for students who are actively practicing, scrimmaging, warming up or exercising.
Saturday
• 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Homes of Idaho is hosting a family friendly Boo Bash, with bounce houses, face painting, raffle prizes, food trucks and more. Costumer are encouraged. The event is at 6525 U.S. Highway 95 in Fruitland.
• Noon, 5 p.m.: Fright Night (free screening of Halloween movies) with vaccination clinic, kids films start at noon, adult films start at 5 p.m., Meyer McLean Performing Arts Theatre, Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W, Fifth Ave., Ontario, (541) 889-8191, www.4rcc.com
• 5 p.m.: City of Nyssa and Nyssa Police and Fire departments will co-host a trunk-or-treat with the Nazarene Church at 415 Main St.
• 5 to 6:30 p.m.: Fall Harvest Festival trunk ‘n’ treat hosted by the Cornerstone Assembly of God will be in the church parking lot, which is on the corner of East Main Street and East Court Street in Weiser.
6 p.m.: New Life Baptist will host a Harvest Festival — an evening of fun, which will include a chili contest, a pumpkin-carving contest (must be pre-carved from home), and lots of games for children. The church is at 344 S.W. Second St., in Ontario.
• 6 p.m.: The New Plymouth Community Trunk or Treat, sponsored by New Plymouth Kiwanis Club, will begin at 6 p.m., with cars starting to line up at 5:30 p.m. starting at the fire station on Highway 30 and ending at South Plymouth Avenue, with extra parking available at the high school. There will be cash prizes for the best trunks and costumes. For more information, phone (208) 794-7129.
• 6 to 9 p.m.: Halloween costume party and dance with prizes for best costume at the Payette Senior Center, 137 N. Main, Payette. A $10 entry fee includes barbecue pulled pork sandwiches with coleslaw.
Sunday
• 4 to 6 p.m.: Sunrise Christian Church, 968 S.W. 30th St. is hosting a trunk-or-treat. “Bring the entire family for a fun and safe night of trunks full of treats,” reads a flyer about the event.
• Evening hours: Trick-or-treating at Nyssa Police Department and Nyssa Planning and Zoning offices, 14 S. Third St., Nyssa.
