ONTARIO — A widower, whose spouse died nearly two years ago, has been helping out local chapters of an international nonprofit she was affiliated with by donating much of her estate. In turn, those chapters have been able to hold sales, raising an abundance of money to go toward the mission’s goal of helping women achieve higher education goals.

Members of Chapter CO, of Fruitland, are the most recent beneficiaries, and will be hosting an estate sale on Saturday morning at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Ontario. The church is at 842 Alameda Drive in Ontario and the sale will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.



