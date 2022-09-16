ONTARIO — A widower, whose spouse died nearly two years ago, has been helping out local chapters of an international nonprofit she was affiliated with by donating much of her estate. In turn, those chapters have been able to hold sales, raising an abundance of money to go toward the mission’s goal of helping women achieve higher education goals.
Members of Chapter CO, of Fruitland, are the most recent beneficiaries, and will be hosting an estate sale on Saturday morning at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Ontario. The church is at 842 Alameda Drive in Ontario and the sale will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
As with all P.E.O. fundraisers, money raised will be used to fund grants and scholarships for women’s education.
Susie Robertson, committee chair and area education chairwoman, and Tamara Kates, president of Chapter CO, talked to the Argus about fundraising efforts in recent years. Kates said that there where a handful of challenges relating to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, now members are getting back to having live meetings, with as many as 14 to 15 of the chapter’s 20 members attending the most recent meeting.
“We’re on an upswing and everyone is excited,” she said.
P.E.O. is a service organization and membership is by invite only, but once in lasting friendships and bonds are created, Kates explained.
“The other joy is getting to know the ladies that are … the fabric of their communities,” she said.
Robertson echoed that sentiment.
“Yes, the connection is so strong, in a different kind of way for women.” she said.
And for retired members within this local region, Idaho has a chapter house. That is an independent living facility in which they receive two meals a day and is in an “old mansion” in Caldwell, according to Kates.
The money used provides “all kinds of scholarships” with assorted criteria for each, according to Robertson. In the past couple of years there have been two STAR scholars out of Fruitland and one from Weiser. The prestigious scholarships are highly competitive with local chapters sending local applicants on for a national competition to earn $2,500. Once in that national competition, the decision is out of the chapter’s hands. There can be as many as 8,000 to 10,000 applicants with as many as 800 going on to compete nationally. As such, Robertson commented how inspiring it was to her to see three recent local recipients, Sydney Miller, Elly Barry and Sydney Maloney.
“To get that scholarship, they are the cream of the crop. To have three local recipients is like winning the lottery.”
The estate sale on Saturday will have items from the estate of late P.E.O. member, Rebecca “Becky” Michaels. She was born in Seattle and first initiated into the sisterhood into Chapter EI in Renton, Washington in 1972. She remained active in the organization until her death. Her husband, Dan, initially donated many items to Chapter I, of Emmett. Her estate is described as very large, with many items that still have tags and includes everything from clothes and jewelry to dishes, decor, collectibles and crafts.
Robertson said that 100% of the proceeds will be going toward grants and scholarships.
Local chapters of P.E.O., an international philanthropic educational organization, have been fulfilling the mission’s goal of helping women achieve higher education goals for many years now. There are eight chapters within this region. This includes Chapters I in Emmett, AF and EB in Ontario, K in Vale, CO in Fruitland, T in Weiser and C in Parma and Payette.
The P.E.O. Sisterhood was founded in 1869 and is one in which women celebrate the advancement of women. P.E.O. strives to motivate women to achieve their highest aspirations by providing educational opportunities through grants, scholarships, awards, loans and stewardship of Cottey College, an independent Liberal Arts and Sciences college for women in Nevada, Missouri.
There are nearly 6,000 chapters internationally and 235,000 members worldwide.
