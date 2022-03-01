NEW PLYMOUTH — On Feb. 18, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency held a public hearing in teleconference format regarding an application by Snake River Oil and Gas for a permit to operate a Class II Injection well in Payette County. The well, known as DJS #2-14 would operate at Willow Gas Field, which is north-by-northeast of New Plymouth city limits.
Snake River officials submitted a request to the EPA for an aquifer exemption in March 2020, adding information to it in August 2020. In its draft record of decision to the request, EPA officials noted that the Willow Sands aquifer cannot be used in the future as a drinking water source because its depth/location approximately 5,000 feet beneath the ground “makes recovery of water for drinking water purposes economically or technologically impractical. The aquifer is also so contaminated that it would be economically or technologically impractical to render that water fit for human consumption. See, 40 CFR §§ 146.4(a), (b)(2), and (b)(3).”
During the hearing, Shelley Brock, president of Citizens Allied for Integrity and Accountability, testified that the project would see “toxic wastewater” extracted as part of drilling the well, and that such will be injected back into the ground. However, according to Ysabel Bilbao, a spokesperson for Snake River Oil and Gas, the word “toxic” is not accurate.
“[Citizens Allied] continues to make the accusation that Snake River will engage in ‘high-pressure injection of radioactive, chemical-laden, carcinogenic industrial waste deep underground, directly through critical drinking water aquifers.’ Snake River is reinjecting naturally produced water right back where it came from,” wrote Bilbao in a Feb. 22 email to the newspaper. “Labeling a naturally occurring fluid ‘industrial waste’ — and giving the impression that Snake River is injecting, say, nuclear waste into a useable drinking water aquifer — is wrong and irresponsible.”
Regarding the products being made available and the economic benefit of the project, Bilbao explained as follows.
“We currently provide five full time local jobs and will add a sixth field position soon. We currently employ an additional 8-10 local vendors on any given day along with various non-resident vendors. We expect this employment level to stay relatively steady through 2022. Our local payroll including vendors is roughly $125,000.00 per month or $1,500,000.00 annually.”
Bilbao noted that 7,500 thousand cubic feet (expressed in MCF) of gas, roughly 115 barrels of condensate and roughly 4,800 gallons of natural gas liquids is produced at Willow Gas Field daily.
“We expect these rates to rise by roughly 15-25% with the addition of another recently drilled well and increased rate in existing wells,” Bilbao added. “Our commodity prices swing significantly with weather and seasons. Regardless, we think it would be safe to say that we will contribute $2,000,000 plus to the local economy this year in wages and taxes. This is in addition to the 2.5% in severance taxes we will pay the State of Idaho.”
In an email to the newspaper on Feb. 24, Evan Osborne, a spokesperson for the EPA, explained the progress being made on Snake River’s application.
“EPA has not made a final decision on this permit – that will occur after the close of the public comment period,“ wrote Osborne. “The draft permit and fact sheet are available on the EPA Region 10 UIC webpage. EPA is in process of issuing a response to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request regarding the application materials associated with this project.”
According to the EPA website, “If the UIC permit is issued, fluids would be injected into the Willow Sands between depths of 4,908 and 5,500 feet below ground. Injected fluids are separated from shallow drinking water aquifers by claystone confining intervals.”
The website states that the permit would set up requirements for well construction, operation, sampling, testing, monitoring and reporting.
“EPA reserves the right to terminate, modify, or revoke and reissue this permit if the authorized injection fails to protect Underground Sources of Drinking Water,” it reads, in part.
EPA officials have extended the deadline for public comments on the application through March 30. Individuals with comments or concerns about the application can email Evan Osborne at osborne.evan@epa.gov.
