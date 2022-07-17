Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

ONTARIO — People interested in entering the ICA Rodeo during the Malheur County Fair this August have until July 25 to enter.

The events include bareback riding, breakaway roping, tie down calf roping, saddle bronc riding, ranch bronc riding, steer wrestling, team roping, barrel racing, bull riding and novice bull riding.

To enter, visit ica.enterup.biz through 6 p.m. or call (208) 845-2051.

The Malheur County Fair ICA Rodeo is free with fair admission.

Slack begins at 7 p.m. Thursday, with the main event starting at 8 p.m. Aug. 5-6.

The rodeo grounds are inside the Malheur County fairgrounds at 795 N.W. Ninth St.



Tags

Load comments