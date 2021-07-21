ONTARIO — Oregon Head Start programs will net $5.4 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan, and a local agency is among those which will receive money to be used to gear up for full in-person services for its Head Start programs this fall. Those federally funded programs “promote the school readiness of infants, toddlers and preschool-aged children from low-income families,” according to a description from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Malheur County Child Development Center will be getting $142,384 of the federal COVID-19 relief funds, according to a recent news release from U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, of Oregon.
In a recent phone interview, Becka McNair, fiscal specialist for the facility said she isn’t sure they’ve decided how to spend the funds just yet. However, she said, it would be used to aid in the effort of getting the center back up and functioning in time for classes this fall, including any needed improvements.
Malheur County’s center now has two programs, one for prenatal to age 3, and another for ages 3 to 5.
Getting the younger children in has been in the works for a couple of years, McNair said.
“We started a couple of years ago with home-based programs with moms and babies,” she said. “Last year, we got a grant to do prenatal.”
The program for child care for children age 6 weeks to 2 “is really needed in our community,” Anna Klug previously told the Argus Observer. The reason is because it is hard for people to leave a baby behind, but it may be a relief for some when they know the place is certified by the state.
She said they have four classes: one in Vale and three in Ontario.
Gearing up to serve parents of the younger students happened mid-stream in the pandemic.
“It was a really interesting year,” McNair said. “We went for a while at full distance, and then opened up some slots for in-person.”
Klug said that distant learning included virtual offerings for preschool for parents who weren’t comfortable going on site. Those virtual programs still included food and learning packets, too, she said.
The Head Start programs start in September and run through the end of June. From there, there is a month or two to prepare for the return.
“And we’re pushing to get people in and back up to full services,” McNair said.
As such, recruitment efforts are well underway, she said. And while there are enrollment events held on site in August, the facility is always accepting applications so that they have better odds of being fully enrolled.
Wyden and Merkley stated that in addition to Malheur County, there were 23 other counties which received American Rescue Plan dollars to build back toward full in-person services this fall. Those other counties include Clackamas, Columbia, Coos, Deschutes, Douglas, Harney, Hood River, Jackson, Jefferson, Josephine, Klamath, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Morrow, Multnomah, Polk, Umatilla, Union, Wasco, Washington and Yamhill.
The funding is critical for getting children in low-income families who utilize the service, prepared “to excel in school,” according to Wyden. Getting the programs up “as quickly and safely as possible,” was key to making sure youth didn’t fall behind.
“This funding from President Biden’s American Rescue Plan, which I fought to pass through Congress earlier this year, will help do just that,” he said.
Merkley says investing early in our children’s health and learning is critical to ensuring their success.
“This funding from the American Rescue Plan will help to provide a strong foundation for students of all backgrounds to thrive, especially after the challenges of schooling through the [COVID-19] pandemic,” he said. “I will continue to fight for programs like Head Start that equip Oregon students with the tools they need to reach their full potential.”
