ONTARIO — The day after Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed a bill that criminalizes helping minors access abortions with the intent of hiding it from their parents, entities aiming to point people to abortion alternatives were staged near the new Planned Parenthood in Ontario.
Abortion remains a legal and protected health-care service in Oregon.
Planned Parenthood offers a host of services related to reproductive health care and family planning, including – but not limited to – pregnancy tests, ultrasound exams, testing for sexually transmitted diseases and abortions.
It’s the latter of these that had representatives of Stanton Healthcare and Love Life staging nearby Planned Parenthood on Southwest Fourth Avenue on Thursday afternoon.
Angel Velarte, the director for Love Life Boise, was on the corner Southwest Fourth Street and Southwest Sixth Street, with Stanton Healthcare’s mobile clinic staged diagonally from Planned Parenthood on Southwest Sixth.
He was holding a sign that read, “Babies form all 10 toes at 9 weeks.”
Velarte said that they were simply there as advocates.
“Our question to any woman who wants to know why we’re here, is ‘Do you know why we’re here?’”
He said they are “not here to badger,” saying that the signs that they carry are different in that they don’t depict “strong imagery” against abortions. Rather, he said their signs depict such things as people holding babies, or have quotes such as, “We’re here to help,” or “We’ve been in your shoes.”
“This is coming from a place of love and life and hope and help,” Velarte said.
He said people who advocate on behalf of Love Life have to follow a code of conduct and don’t “badger, condemn, shame, tell them they’re wrong.”
“We’re not opposed to people, not opposed to human beings, but we are opposed to these laws,” Velarte said.
He said it was his understanding that a pregnant girl as young as 15 could go to the Planned Parenthood and obtain an abortion without having to notify parents. While there is no age limit to obtain an abortion in Oregon, most providers have to notify a parent if the patient is 14 or younger.
Velarte said whatever the cause was of the unplanned pregnancy crisis, whether “her boyfriend is dumping her, or her dad is kicking her out,” it was “for us, heartbreaking” to think of the pregnancy ending like that.
“When we see something like that … we say, ‘Hey, we’re here to help. Hey, there’s resources.”
In co-partnering with Stanton, Velarte said they would then try to get people to go to the mobile clinic.
“It’s like all hands on deck, it takes a village, it’s uncles and aunties and cousins and this whole idea, that’s kind of our heartbeat.”
Stanton Healthcare is a Boise-based health-care provider, which is combining aspects of its mobile and wellness clinic to bring awareness to women, according to Nancy Ferris, board member. She said they offer free medical care, including pregnancy tests, STD and STI testing and ultrasounds.
“And we just provide those to women, so they actually have a choice in what they want to do, and can move forward with their life,” Ferris said.
She said they also have a book of resources for a gamut of issues, such as housing or addiction, saying that “usually when a woman comes to us,” she’s looking for some kind of resources to help her crisis.
Ferris said that Stanton Healthcare also offers abortion pill reversals, for women who have taken an abortion pill but “realize they want other things.” The reversal is done through a prescription for progesterone and, Ferris said it can be taken up to 72 hours after abortion medication. She said the clinic has a physician licensed in Oregon who can provide that.
It's worth noting that studies to use progesterone to reverse the effects of an abortion pill were stopped in July of 2019 because the risk was too high to continue, and "the study was unable to show what, if any effectiveness progesterone has in reversing a medical abortion," according to an article in NPR. Furthermore, according to the American Pregnancy Association, reversal can only occur after the first dose of an abortion pill and "is only effective within 24 hours." Furthermore, it states that the FDA has not approved reversals within 72 hours.
Stanton Healthcare is a Christian ministry, she said, and offers help to women of all ages. She said they offer an 18-month program to help provide resources for the women and “usually try to get them to Boise,” where they offer a whole wellness program, which includes parenting classes and grants for schooling. The aim is to eventually offer some of those services in Ontario, too.
The plan is to keep the mobile clinic coming back to the Western Treasure Valley two to three days a week. They aim to focus on Ontario, Fruitland and Payette areas for now, with the hope to be able to eventually get to more outlying communities.
