ONTARIO
To date, the Eastern Oregon Economic Development Border Board has provided more than $600,000 in grants to a variety of local governments and other organizations to complete their projects.
The Malheur Education Service District received $34,555 for purchasing equipment for the Mobile Maker FabLab Space.
Nyssa High School planned to use its $3,183 to purchase and install welding equipment and a forklift.
Treasure Valley Community College, which was awarded $100,000, is using the money to buy equipment for the new Career Technical Education Center. This will include welding and fabrication equipment, plus equipment for industrial and manufacturing control programs.
Vale High School is using $30,000 to buy equipment for its automotive technology program.
Red Rock Ag Products is using $25,000 to set up a drip tape recycling plant.
Members of Adrian 2040 are using its $3,000 grant to research repacking service providers.
The Nyssa Chamber of Commerce used $25,000 for an on-site marketing assessment.
Wiggles and Giggles Childcare was awarded $100,000 to up this facility and equipment and purchase supplies for the facility.
The city of Ontario, awarded $200,000 to produce an airport master plan and Malheur County received $30,000 to help fund a consultant and attorney for updates to the county’s comprehensive plan and ordinances.
