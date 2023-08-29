Jonah Blustain, Malheur Field Manager for the Vale BLM, front, discusses lithium exploration projects in southern Malheur County with the Malheur County Court during its Aug. 23 meeting. He urged them to submit comment on one that is open for public scoping before the extension ends on Sept. 15.
This map shows the area of lithium exploration in southern Malheur County, including the project area for HiTech Minerals. This is on the northern end of the McDermitt Caldera, where the company is proposing to do more exploratory drilling for lithium and a related public comment period has been extended until Sept. 15.
Jonah Blustain, Malheur Field Manager for the Vale BLM, front, discusses lithium exploration projects in southern Malheur County with the Malheur County Court during its Aug. 23 meeting. He urged them to submit comment on one that is open for public scoping before the extension ends on Sept. 15.
Screenshot via GoToMeeting
This map shows the area of lithium exploration in southern Malheur County, including the project area for HiTech Minerals. This is on the northern end of the McDermitt Caldera, where the company is proposing to do more exploratory drilling for lithium and a related public comment period has been extended until Sept. 15.
MALHEUR COUNTY — A public scoping to allow HiTech Minerals to expand its exploration in southern Malheur County for lithium — a highly sought-after mineral for the Biden Administration’s plan to transition the U.S. to clean energy — has been extended to Sept. 15 based on one of the initial comments received this month.
That project is about 20 miles west of McDermitt, Nevada, on public land in Malheur County that is managed by the Bureau of Land Management - Vale District.
It is part of the ongoing exploration on the McDermitt Caldera. At the southern end is Thacker Pass, the largest lithium deposit known in the U.S. At the northern end, which stretches into Malheur County, there are multiple projects underway or proposed.
Expansion would include developing roads
According to information on the NEPA Register, the plan covers a 7,200 acre area. The company is seeking approval to conduct 267 exploratory drills on about 100 acres of that area, as well as to build 30.2 miles of new access routes, and other temporary disturbances to store related equipment.
During a meeting of the Malheur County Court on Aug. 23, Jonah Blustain, Malheur Field Manager for the Vale BLM urged the the county’s governing body to submit comment before the opportunity closes.
When it comes to HiTech developing roads, the company has the ability to develop a gravel pit with no additional authorization from the BLM.
“We’re exploring that with them if they choose to add that into operations, they can develop it on HiTech in Oregon.”
He explained that it’s not whether the agency will approve the exploration, but rather, whether “all the pieces are there.”
“Right now, the public scoping is asking for alternatives for us to look at,” he said. “I brought with me a set of documents here should the county wish to submit comments.”
As of Friday’s notice, nothing was yet on the agenda regarding that for the County Court’s meeting this week.
Aurora Project
Blustain told the court that there is another proposal from Oregon Department of Energy for what is being dubbed the Aurora Project. In a brief overview, he said it is on 5,800 acres, with 411 in Nevada on private land.
“But, because it is part of this project, we are analyzing this, as well as coordinating with Humboldt County and the Nevada equivalents of [Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries and Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife],” he said.
For that project, “they are pulling no punches and straight up saying they are looking at lithium and uranium,” according to Blustain. Similar to the HiTech project, the exploration will be conducted on 100 acres.
He clarified this wasn’t mining, but “straight exploration,” noting there is no permit for a “mine or open pit or in-situ leaching.”
For that project, Blustain said the process is just getting started, with only a two- to three-page proposal submitted. He said there will be a “big Zoom meeting” set up with state and federal agencies and local governments and the proponent, ODE to present and answer questions from those agencies.
“At that point, we will work together to identify the environmental studies that need done up front,” he said.
This format is based on “lessons learned” from the completion of Thacker Pass exploration, according to Blustain. Officials now want to take a pre-planning approach, as opposed to the National Environmental Policy Act process, “so everyone has a say in it from the beginning.” This includes state and local governments and Tribes, he said. Once they agree on the needed studies, they go off and get those established for six months to a year. After that, they would then go back to the agencies with a plan of operations because the studies will be complete and can be built into the plan at the very beginning instead of going back and modifying it.
Malheur County Commissioner Jim Mendiola asked whether there was uranium in the McDermitt site.
“The only thing we’ve gotten is about lithium,” Blustain said. “But if they move into development, then we go into ‘What are you looking for?’”
He said when the HiTech proposal was presented in McDermitt on July 31, there were 70 people who showed up. The meeting triggered the 30-day public scoping period, during which time, they took the presentation out to other communities, including Winnemucca, Humboldt County, the Native American reservation.
“We will do the same again, rinse and repeat, for Aurora, once we move into public scoping,” Blustain said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.