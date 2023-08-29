MALHEUR COUNTY — A public scoping to allow HiTech Minerals to expand its exploration in southern Malheur County for lithium — a highly sought-after mineral for the Biden Administration’s plan to transition the U.S. to clean energy — has been extended to Sept. 15 based on one of the initial comments received this month.

That project is about 20 miles west of McDermitt, Nevada, on public land in Malheur County that is managed by the Bureau of Land Management - Vale District.



