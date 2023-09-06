ONTARIO — During the August meeting for the Ontario School Board, Ontario School District Director of Federal Programs and School Improvement Annabelle Ortiz-Chavolla presented the annual report for English learners in Oregon. The report focuses on the students who are learning English as a second language, including students transitioning from multiple languages.

Ortiz-Chavolla clarified that the statistics in the report reflect the entire state of Oregon, and it states that around 10% of students in Oregon are learning English as a second language.



Tags

Load comments