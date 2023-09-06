ONTARIO — During the August meeting for the Ontario School Board, Ontario School District Director of Federal Programs and School Improvement Annabelle Ortiz-Chavolla presented the annual report for English learners in Oregon. The report focuses on the students who are learning English as a second language, including students transitioning from multiple languages.
Ortiz-Chavolla clarified that the statistics in the report reflect the entire state of Oregon, and it states that around 10% of students in Oregon are learning English as a second language.
Prior to the presentation, Ortiz-Chavolla was asked if she could present a report of the Ontario School District, and she responded that she has already requested that information and will look to present the updated report in a future meeting.
They have implemented a new testing process, in order to identify students for the special education and talented and gifted programs without relying on their ability to speak English.
The annual report stated that English learners are overrepresented in special education, and underrepresented in the talented and gifted programs as a result of the former testing process.
It further states that current English learners are struggling to meet the standard requirements in language arts and mathematics. However, younger English learners are more likely to be on track to “English language proficiency.”
Currently there are students that are speaking 12 separate languages, while trying to learn English as a second language, along with their other classes. The annual report aims to bring awareness to the students that are academically inclined despite the language barrier, along with assisting those who are in need of assistance.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.