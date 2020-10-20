MALHEUR COUNTY

If COVID-19 has affected your life, you owe $500 or more in utility bills or your supply of wood, fuel or pellets to heat your home is running low, Community in Action is offering to help.

The agency has received additional funding for its energy assistance program, and has adjusted income requirements for 2020. For example, a family of four with an annual gross income of up to $49,100 is eligible for assistance as new applicants.

If you need energy assistance, contact Community in Action at (541) 889-9555 to get an application started.

Tags

Load comments