ONTARIO — After the Treasure Valley Community College campus was closed in the spring of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and classes were only offered virtually via Zoom, students made it clear they wanted to get back into the classroom in person, as soon as possible.
College officials set about to make that happen as much as possible. During the 2020-21 academic year, students were able to attend classes in person via Zoom for instruction and show up to class maybe one day a week for in-class activities, such as labs.
“Like everyone else — adjusting, flexing and revising our plans and programs in the era of COVID has been challenging,” Abby Lee, associate Vice President, wrote in an email. “And quite frankly, It has been exhausting, but, I’m incredibly proud that TVCC not only met this challenge, but we are also emerging as an even stronger college.”
That spring vacation faculty spent their time revising instruction, and uploading every class into the college online.Based on that effort, staff began building more Zoom classrooms and, by last fall, the college was able to offer hybrid classes.
“It’s transformed the way we think about instruction and the way we consider being able to offer more flexibility for all students,” Lee said.
“As one of the few colleges in Oregon open for in-person classes this past year, Treasure Valley Community College students and employees worked hard to follow safety protocols to keep our campus and community safe from COVID,” President Dana Young said in a prepared statement.
“Face coverings, physical distancing and extra classes are now just a regular part of our practices.
Social distancing severely limits the number of people in classrooms as it is 6 feet front-to-back and side-to-side. A lecture hall which would normally have 50 people, has been hosting about 20, as some rows of seats have had to stay empty.
“Although we can’t see smiles on faces, students report they are happy to be back on campus and I’m so appreciative of everyone’s willingness to follow the necessary guidelines,” Young said.
Lee gave a lot of credit to Sarah Poe, Director of the Malheur County Health Department, in developing the guidelines and protocols the college needed to follow and stay open. That was not just for college classes, but activities, including athletics, as well.
This spring, the college was able to restart a full complement of sports including cross-country, baseball, softball, tennis, track and baseball.
Campus activities have often been “grab and go,” in which students pick up something and take it their rooms to do the activity.
Because of the pandemic, the number of students staying in the dorms were cut and there were protocols of isolating and residents who came down with the virus, but to date, none ever has, Lee said.
“There has not been one case of COVID on campus” she said.
Summer classes will be starting soon and college officials are working on fall enrollment, which Lee said is looking good. It is the hope that things will be getting to more normal, with the campus opening back up even more.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.