Emergency food boxes to be given to residents only

ONTARIO — The Nutrition Oregon Campaign and the Southeast Oregon Regional Food Bank will be handing out emergency food boxes to families in Oregon from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday at Beck-Kiwanis Park at 455 N.W. Fifth Ave.
Nutrition Oregon Campaign is a program of the Moore Institute at Oregon Health Science University and is designed to use education, advocacy and build capacity to address chronic disease issues at the community level, according the campaign’s website.
One food box will be handed out to each household unit and people picking up a box should have a piece of mail with their address on it for a Link2Feed card, according to a poster about the event.
Other partners include the Oregon Department of Human Services, Malheur Education Service District, Oregon State University Extension Service and Malheur County Health Department.
The Southeast Oregon Regional Food Bank, located in Ontario provides food to pantries and other distribution programs for families and individuals in need in Malheur and Harney counties.
For more information contact (541) 805-9693. For free transportation call (541) 881-0000.
