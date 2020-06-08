ONTARIO — Local area nonprofits are receiving a much-need boon in the form of grant funds during the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
The Emergency Food and Shelter Program is an organization that is a part of Federal Emergency Management Agency/United Way as explained by the chairman of the local food and shelter program board, Dan Ramirez.
Ramirez explained the process of how non-profit organizations benefit from the work being done by the program in an email message received on Tuesday afternoon.
“The funding does not come from donations but is part of FEMA/United Way and is funded through Congress to help meet the needs of the hungry and homeless populations,” said Ramirez.
Ramirez explained that one of the reasons that the food and shelter program board “is not well known” can be attributed to the fact that the board has been inactive for the past five years.
“With COVID19, I felt that it was important that we access all resources for this community and decided to reactivate with a new board. To answer your other question, was the donation a grant that benefitting organizations can apply for? Yes, we place a public announcement through the Argus Observer requesting the community to apply based on the criteria of the grant and how it benefits Malheur County residents,” explained Ramirez.
Ontario City Manager Adam Brown made the announcement on the City’s website under the Weekend Update tab saying that the board met during the week of May 19 and awarded “a little bit less than $24,000 to three organizations.”
In a follow-up email from Ramirez received on Wednesday morning, he gave a breakdown of the amounts of the funds and explained more about the grant money.
“The amount awarded to the local EFSP board is small. As I mentioned, the board has been inactive, and we did not award any funding for the budget year of 2019. We (the local board) learn that our 2019 funding was still available, so we combined the budget for 2019 and 2020,” he said.
The funding amounts are as follows: For the year 2019, also referred to as phase 35, is $11,870. For the year 2020 (phase 36) is $12,927. The total for two years is$24,797, the email outlined.
“I wish the funding was more, but we have no control over this. Our normal budget per year has been between $10,000 to $13,000,” said Ramirez.
The organizations that Brown referenced to are Next Chapter Food Pantry, Project DOVE and the Jordan Valley Lions Club.
Project DOVE
Project DOVE, a local support and advocacy organization that supports survivors of domestic violence, and one of the recipients of the grant funds, needed these these funds to upgrade their emergency shelter.
“We’re thrilled, it’s been a fabulous thing!” exclaimed Basford, who explained that getting these funds made it possible to replace beds and bedding, among many other renovation projects at the emergency shelter.
She explained that with these funds, the organization will be able to situate the shelter units to accommodate any family size and maintain a level of deep cleaning to ensure the safety of those seeking shelter.
“We’re really excited, really grateful,” said Basford.
Jordan Valley Lion’s Club
The Jordan Valley Lion’s Club, a non-profit organization focused on community service,
“We’re excited, I think the community is excited, too,” explained Tara Echave, Jordan Valley Lion’s Club member who oversaw the grant proposal, in a phone interview on Monday morning.
Echave shared a copy of the application letter that was sent to the food and shelter board for fund consideration with the Argus. In the letter, Echave states, “We are applying for money to help the Jordan Valley Lion’s Club provider emergency food and shelter.”
Echave said that the Jordan Valley Lion’s Club is encouraging members of the community to stay at home and the organization is helping people to do just that with a free weekly grocery delivery service. She said that this has helped to keep people at home so they don’t have to venture out for supplies as the nearest town, Marsing, Idaho, is 45 miles away, a fact that was highlighted in the grant request letter.
Echave also said that these funds, in addition to helping provide food, will also be used to help those in the Jordan Valley area pay their rent or mortgage expenses during the state shutdown(s).
“It’s gonna be great for our town,” said Echave.
Next Chapter Food Pantry
The third non-profit organization to benefit from the food and shelter program funds disbursement is Next Chapter Food Pantry. This organization, like the others, has been adversely affected by COVID-19. On March 29, the pantry updated their hours to Tuesdays only from 4-6 p.m. at the St. Matthew’s location.
Request for comment about the pantry’s plans for the funds was not returned by press time.
