MALHEUR COUNTY — With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits also received an extra food benefit payment each month in the form of additional emergency allotments.
As of February, these allotments will be discontinued meaning that emergency food benefits added to recipients’ electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards will not be added after the end of the month of January according to information provided by Levi Anderson, Community Partnerships Program Analyst with Oregon Department of Human Services in an email received on Jan. 10.
The announcement also had a portion providing answers to frequently asked questions about the emergency provision allotments.
One such answer explained in more detail what the emergency food allotments are, the formal name being Emergency Allotments, and how “this benefit was created by the federal government to help with the COVID-19 public health emergency.”
The newspaper reached for additional information about how many residents received SNAP benefits and acquired state data from Jake Sunderland, press secretary for Oregon Department of Human Services in an email received on Jan. 19.
“412,199 households (722,168 individual people) received REGULAR SNAP benefits. 410,372 households (695,345 individual people) received emergency allotments (most, but not all SNAP households are eligible to receive the emergency allotments),” said Sunderland.
He noted that the data provided is from Nov. 2022, which is “the last complete reporting month.”
SNAP benefits have many uses, however, there are guidelines for what can and cannot be purchased using these funds. Below are general examples of how these benefits can be used.
Yes
SNAP benefits can be used to purchase food items including: vegetables / fruit, meat products, dairy products, breads / cereals, etc.
No
SNAP benefits cannot be used to purchase alcohol and tobacco products, vitamins and supplements, live animals, food which is hot at time of sale or “any nonfood items” which can include cleaning supplies and cosmetics.
