MALHEUR COUNTY — With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits also received an extra food benefit payment each month in the form of additional emergency allotments.

As of February, these allotments will be discontinued meaning that emergency food benefits added to recipients’ electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards will not be added after the end of the month of January according to information provided by Levi Anderson, Community Partnerships Program Analyst with Oregon Department of Human Services in an email received on Jan. 10.



