ONTARIO — A new person has moved into the president’s office at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Ontario to replace Ken Hart, who took a position with Valley Family Health.
Dina Ellwanger, RN, took over as president and chief nursing officer for Ontario medical center Monday, according to Odette Bolano, president and CEO of Saint Alphonsus Health System.
According to the news release from Saint Alphonsus officials, Ellwanger had been serving as interim chief nursing officer at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise and is returning to the Ontario hospital, where she had been vice president of operations and chief nursing officer.
“Dina comes to her SAMC-Ontario President role with an impressive 15-year career of strategic and operational accomplishments at Sant Alphonsus,” said Bolano in a printed statement. “She helped the Ontario hospital achieve a 5-Star CMS (Centers for Medicaid and Medicare) rating this year, and she’s led a number of significant strategic initiative at our hospitals in Nampa and Baker City.”
Ellwanger began her Saint Alphonsus career at Nampa and moved to the Baker City facility as vice president of care services and chief nursing officer, and then transitioned to Ontario to serve as vice president and CNO.
During her previous work in Ontario Ellwanger helped with the remodel of the medical ICU floor and the obstetrical unit.
Ellwanger obtained a bachelor’s degree from South Dakota State University, and earned her Master of Business Administration from University of Phoenix. She lives in Payette with her husband, Scot. Their sons live in Fruitland and Boise.
