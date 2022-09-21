ONTARIO — When a fire broke out at the Bargain Center, in the 300 block of Southeast First Avenue, early Tuesday morning, it was 8 days following an explosive fire that destroyed a building less than a block away. As such, store owner feared it may have been an act of arson. However, according to Ontario Fire Chief Terry Leighton, the cause of the fire, which originated in the store, was electrical.

With the potential of an act of retribution in play, the chief said he and Oregon Deputy State Fire Marshal conducted an extensive investigation on scene Tuesday afternoon. He said they looked for signs of accelerant being used or forceable entry, noting that “none of that came into play.”



Tags

Load comments