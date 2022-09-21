Firefighters from Ontario were assisted by those from Fruitland, Payette and Vale, who worked to put out a fire at the Bargain Center in Ontario early Tuesday morning. The business is a block away from where a two-story building which had apartments on the second floor suffered an extensive fire the week prior.
ONTARIO — When a fire broke out at the Bargain Center, in the 300 block of Southeast First Avenue, early Tuesday morning, it was 8 days following an explosive fire that destroyed a building less than a block away. As such, store owner feared it may have been an act of arson. However, according to Ontario Fire Chief Terry Leighton, the cause of the fire, which originated in the store, was electrical.
With the potential of an act of retribution in play, the chief said he and Oregon Deputy State Fire Marshal conducted an extensive investigation on scene Tuesday afternoon. He said they looked for signs of accelerant being used or forceable entry, noting that “none of that came into play.”
Instead, after extensive digging, Leighton and the state official determined the area of origin and the cause.
“We found a couple of plug strips plugged in that were quite heavily loaded and the very heaviest char on top of it,” he said.
As such, they determined the fire to be electrical, but the chief stated that the strips were not overloaded, but had likely just failed. He noted that throughout the inside and outside of the store, there was a “heavy use of extension cords plugging in numerous things.”
He also noted that if using those kinds of outlets, people need to be cautious not to use ones that are too old, to plug them directly into wall outlets versus an extension cord and to avoid a “daisy chain.” That is where people hook one extension cord or plug strip into another to get the desired length. A safer option, is to buy one with a 12-foot or longer cord, Leighton said.
There were no injuries, however the building is a total loss. But the chief said owners will be able to salvage some of the store’s contents.
"That was the silver lining, so to speak,” Leighton said. “I was able to take Josh and Cindy in and open the file cabinets and see that some of that stuff was still salvageable. So that was a little relief for them.”
Why there was concern over arson
However, he noted that early after the fire in the apartment building in the 200 block of Southeast First Avenue, store owners were concerned they may be vandalized or worse, as they had threats to kill their dogs. This was likely due to owner Josh Rhew, and his father, Skip, working so hard over the past few years to clean up the area from negative issues related to transients, including drug use and sales, and other concerns they had over the apartment building a block away.
Skip and his wife, Cindy, had been living in an apartment above the store. However, Leighton said within the past few weeks had moved out. He said that was another reason they believed it may be related to vandalism or arson, as they believed people knew they were no longer living there.
“I feel terrible, because the owner, Josh, has been working so hard to clean the place up,” Leighton said. “It’s so much cleaner than it used to be and to have that happen to him is really sad.”
In an interview in mid-August related to ongoing issues related to transients in his business neighborhood, Josh Rhew told the Argus that the apartment building which had burned the week prior promoted "drugs and prostitution." He expressed frustration about those activities going on there and nothing being able to be done about it.
"People have been getting trespassed tons and tons [from local businesses], but the DA won't prosecute because they are homeless and have nowhere to go and because of the decriminalization of drugs."
Rhew said during that in outdoor spaces in that business corridor, "you can watch them do drugs all day, including meth, heroin and crack," noting that they spend a lot of time picking up needles, but for liability reasons won't put a needle drop box on their property.
"It's been getting worse and worse," Rhew said, noting that sometimes the police are too short-staffed to come right away, including recently when a person had been starting fires in the streets on the sides of buildings in that commercial neighborhood.
One area of public drug use included a local man who was sleeping for months on the sidewalk near the Sinclair gas station, across the street from the Bargain Center. Rhew said that person, who was experiencing a mental health crisis, would sit out there all day "getting high and drinking and cussing and yelling at cars and attracting more and more and more" of the same people.
Police officer discovered fire
Leighton said that crews were dispatched at 2:49 a.m. Tuesday morning. He said the fire was discovered by a police officer who was patrolling the area and saw smoke coming from the building. By the time crews arrived, they could see smoke and little flames, but not a whole lot.
“The reason was it burned itself out of oxygen a bit, but it did vent and when we attacked, it got air that way also, then it took back off,” he said.
The chief believed it actually burned for quite some time before the smoke was noticed.
There were at least 20 firefighters working the scene altogether. This included members from Ontario, Fruitland, Payette and Vale fire departments, who were able to clear the scene at about 7 a.m.
One thing that added “quite a bit” to the fire, Leighton said, was the amount of plastic materials.
“There were so many DVDs, CDs and game things that have a lot of plastic in them. So those things melted fast and made a lot of smoke,” he said.
Leighton said heavy burning of plastics and other hazardous materials is why firefighters wear self-containing breathing apparatus. He noted that plastics carry a lot of carcinogens, and that chemically they “are not far off” from gasoline, creating heavy black smoke. A firefighter’s protective gear is one way to protect them. Another is removing that gear as soon as possible to avoid absorption of hazardous materials, wiping of skin with wipes provided in the fire trucks, and getting to a shower as soon as possible. Furthermore, Leighton said “more and more” firefighters don’t carry gear inside fire trucks after a fire. Rather, turnouts are placed in plastic bags until they are back at the station, where they can be washed with a special machine.
