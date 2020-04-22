PAYETTE COUNTY — An incumbent lawmaker’s last name was misspelled on the ballot for Payette County Elections, according to an email from Payette County Clerk Betty Dressen.

The spelling error is for Legislative District 9 State Representative Position A contest, in which Ryan Kerby’s last name was incorrectly put on the ballot as ‘Kirby.’ 

“We have already sent out ballots and we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” Dressen wrote, expressing apologies to Kerby on behalf of the elections staff.

