An elderly couple was stabbed multiple times early this morning and are currently in critical condition in a Boise hospital, thanks to lifesaving measures by first responders.
According to Payette Police Chief John Plaza, they are currently still “picking up the pieces” of what happened, but a suspect is in custody and will be arraigned this afternoon.
Plaza said officers were dispatched at about 1:12 a.m. to a residence, after a female had called stating that she had been stabbed.
Enroute to the residence, officers saw a man walking in the area who had blood on him, so they detained him as a suspect.
Arriving at the house, Plaza said officers found blood leading to a bedroom door, which was locked. Upon making entry, they found two victims in the room, a man and woman in their 70s.
Payette was assisted by officers from Fruitland and deputies from Payette County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the Payette fire and ambulance departments. Officers, paramedics and fire crews performed life-saving measures and helicopter ambulance was able to land right next door to the house, flying one of the victims to a trauma center in Boise. Another was taken by ground ambulance, but eventually also taken by air ambulance to the trauma center.
Plaza said the stab wounds were “everywhere,” and said the crime scene “looked like something out of a horror movie.”
Plaza said the victims have both undergone surgeries.
Plaza was unable to discuss what the motive may have been but said drugs are not suspected.
Anthony Michael Hall, 30, was arrested on charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery, and Plaza said he believes prosecutors will pursue the aggravated battery on both charges, which is a felony in Idaho. He is set to be arraigned at 1:30 this afternoon.
Plaza credited good work by first responders, including his officers who “had him in custody within two minutes of being dispatched. They did an amazing job.”
