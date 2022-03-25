Steve Spendlove, economic and policy officer of Zions Bank, explains some of the economic picture for the United States, Oregon and Idaho during his presentation at the Western Treasure Valley Economic Breakfast in 2016. After a two-year break due to the pandemic, breakfast is back on the table for Thursday.
ONTARIO — After taking several years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Snake River Economic Development Alliance, the Oregon Small Business Development Center and the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce will host the Western Treasure Valley Economic Breakfast on Thursday.
The theme of this year’s breakfast is “Economic resurgence of the Western Treasure Valley.” In an email to the Argus on Thursday, Kristen Nieskens, executive director of the Economic Development Alliance, said the breakfast provides citizens the chance to gain an understanding of the local economy and what changes are anticipated in the labor market. It has been a couple of years since SREDA has had the opportunity to hold the Economic Breakfast and we are so excited to be able to meet together again,” wrote Nieskens. “We hope the topics we have chosen will help and invigorate those in our communities.”
The keynote speaker will be Craig Shaul, research supervisor for the Idaho Department of Labor. He will discuss the past, present and projected economy and labor market for the area.
Matt Borud, marketing and innovation administrator for the Idaho Department of Commerce, will also be present to talk about marketing, innovation and tourism topics.
This should be a great event to attend and hopefully walk away re-energized,” Nieskens added.
The breakfast will take place from 7 to 9 a.m., and the doors will open at 6:30 a.m. For more information, contact Nieskens at (541) 881-5597 or kristen.sreda@gmail.com.
