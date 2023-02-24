Economic Breakfast focuses on housing, hiring challenges

ONTARIO — Business owners and local dignitaries gathered for breakfast this month at Four Rivers Cultural Center. The reason: The Oregon Small Business Development Center, Snake River Economic Development Alliance and the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce presented the 2023 Western Treasure Valley Economic Breakfast. The event was hosted by Weiser Classic Candy Owner Patrick Nauman.
“Some of you have traveled for quite a distance, some of you just had to come down the road. But no matter where you came from, we do appreciate you attending this morning,” said Nauman during the event on Feb. 16.
This year’s topics focused mainly on connecting job seekers with job training, as well as providing housing for the workforce. Speakers for the event were Bart Cochran, founder of Leap Housing; and Matthew Thomsen, director of the Idaho Workforce Development Council.
Following are examples of their remarks.
Housing
Cochran’s talk focused on meeting the housing needs of the local workforce, despite their wages often not helping matters. He pointed out that “affordable housing” has become a bit of a dirty phrase to many people.
“I remember going to somebody and saying, ‘Hey, would you consider a donation to affordable housing?’ And their response was, ‘Isn’t that something the government does?’” Cochran recalled from when Leap Housing began its nonprofit work in 2008. “I knew that we were going to have a little bit of an uphill battle to figure out how do we normalize the idea that housing is a great need in our community. The market’s done that for us.”
He told attendees that his travels throughout Idaho have helped him understand that there are many “connection points” which highlight how common housing issues are. One such issue is housing the state’s workforce.
Cochran touted examples his company has worked on, including one housing project in Boise offering housing with the cost of land paid for through a land trust donation by Saint Alphonsus Health System. Another project, Falcons Landing in Boise, is sponsored by St. Luke’s Health System and the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation, offers a mix of low-income and market-rate housing, he said.
He noted that there are 200 such land trusts nationwide, which originated during the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s.
Cochran also noted one source of potential housing development some people may not have considered — land owned by churches. In the Boise area, excluding land owned by Catholic churches and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he said churches have 180 acres of land they could lend to building workforce housing. He said several churches in the area are working with Leap Housing on several projects, with some aimed at yielding as many as 120 low-income units.
Cochran urged those in attendance to contribute to the effort in any way they can, whether by financial or other means. He also touted the Western Treasure Valley as “the original Treasure Valley.”
Jobs
Thomsen reported that he and his team of 11 staff and 37 council members are working on myriad ways to connect talent to jobs. He stated that the present labor force participation rate in Idaho is 62.7% — down from 64% before COVID-19. Despite the low participation rate among ages 16-24, 67.4%, he noted that 81.3% of adults aged 25-54 are participating in the job market.
“No surprise, we’re hiring,” he said. “That’s one thing we’re noticing right now, and we’ve been noticing for some time, is that employers are struggling to find workforce. This is a huge part of what we do, is coordinate with industry, education and government around workforce development.”
Thomsen said the aim of the development council is to determine what works in connecting talent with work and anticipating future demand.
“We have several different committees; We have a work-based learning committee, a policy committee, an outreach committee, executive committee … These committees do a lot of work and partner with a lot of different people.”
To help fill Idaho’s labor needs, the development council has a program in place called Idaho Launch. According to its website, Idaho Launch “is designed to offer support and insights into the changing job hunting environment” by matching job skills with employers and offering job seekers training programs to improve their position in the job market.
According to Thomsen, transportation work and commercial driver license training makes up the largest group of Idaho Launch participants. Among younger people, Thomsen said the council estimates as many as 12,000 Idaho high school graduates enter the workforce instead of going straight to college.
“We need to look at our youth and we need to really engage our youth. We need to do that early, and we have several programs … that look at focusing on [ages] 16 to 24, as well as adults, and really help them get workforce training they need” such as school visits and apprenticeship opportunities, Thomsen said.
Another program, funded by Micron of Boise, will see 100 educators work for six weeks each year for the next two years in various industries, to learn about businesses in the area and pass that knowledge to their students.
In addition to funding projects to “increase the mobility the economic mobility” of Idahoans, Thomsen said he and his team are also pursuing avenues to help parents find the child care they need during the day. He described the Treasure Valley as a child care “desert.”
“We were provided funds from the Legislature … to provide $15,000 per seat for child care providers who are looking to expand in Idaho.”
Further plans to expand child care accessibility are in the works for 2024, he added.
Nauman presented each of these speakers with gift baskets of merchandise from Weiser Classic Candy.
A third speaker was scheduled for this event — Nick Green, president of Catalyst Public Policy Advisors in John Day. However, his presentation through Zoom did not happen due to technical difficulties.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.