Economic Breakfast focuses on housing, hiring challenges

Matthew Thomsen, director of the Idaho Workforce Development Council, shares examples of how his team is helping meet the needs of employers, as well as their workers during 

2023 Western Treasure Valley Economic Breakfast at Four Rivers Cultural Center on Feb. 16.

 

 Corey Evan | Argus Observer

ONTARIO — Business owners and local dignitaries gathered for breakfast this month at Four Rivers Cultural Center. The reason: The Oregon Small Business Development Center, Snake River Economic Development Alliance and the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce presented the 2023 Western Treasure Valley Economic Breakfast. The event was hosted by Weiser Classic Candy Owner Patrick Nauman.

“Some of you have traveled for quite a distance, some of you just had to come down the road. But no matter where you came from, we do appreciate you attending this morning,” said Nauman during the event on Feb. 16.



