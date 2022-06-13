Eastern Oregonians urged to weigh in on universal health care

ONTARIO — What do you think about universal health care for Oregonians? Your chance to weigh in to a committee that will take findings back to the Oregon Legislature is this week.
A joint task force is hosting virtual listening sessions on Zoom around the state regarding universal health care for Oregonians.
A session for eastern Oregon will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. local time on Wednesday. To attend that session, visit shorturt.at/bixCQ.
Citizens are urged to attend in order to listen, learn and provide feedback to the Oregon’s Joint Task Force about its Universal Health Plan. The task force was carved out in accordance with Senate Bill 770, which was passed in 2019. The goal of the task force is to “help Oregon build a health care system where everyone has access to affordable health care.”
The first session was held on Saturday for residents in the coastal region. Those from central Oregon will be weighing in Tuesday evening. Meetings will continue June 18 for the southern region, June 21 for the Portland Metro region and June 25 for Willamette Valley region.
The sessions will be moderated by a professional facilitator. The 20-member task force includes two members of the Oregon Senate, Sens. Dick Anderson and James Manning Jr., and two members of the Oregon House, Reps. Cedric Hayden and Marty Wilde.
The task force will produce its findings and recommendations to the Legislature regarding “a well-functioning single payer health care financing system” that meets the needs and expectations of Oregonians.
According to SB 770, this will be done in the following ways.
1. Improving the health status of individuals, families and communities’
2. Defending against threats to the health of the residents of this state;
3. Protecting individuals from the financial consequences of ill health;
4. Providing equitable access to person-centered care;
5. Removing cost as a barrier to accessing health care;
6. Removing any financial incentive for a health-care practitioner to provide care to one patient rather than another;
7. Making it possible for individuals to participate in decisions affecting their health and the health system;
8. Establishing measurable health care goals and guidelines that align with other state and federal health standards; and
9. Promoting continuous quality improvement and fostering interorganizational collaboration.
To receive meeting materials and reminders by email, sign up at shorturl.at/rDTY4.
To request spoken language interpretation, translation of materials, or American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation, email languageaccess@oregonlegislature.gov at least 72 hours before the meeting.
