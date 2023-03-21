Eastern Oregon lawmakers give mid-session update

Attendees of a Legislative Hotline hear a mid-session update from eastern Oregon lawmakers, Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, and Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane. Pictured, from left, are Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce CEO/President John Breidenbach, Angela Machuca with Worksource Oregon and Vale Mayor Tom Vialpando. The hotlines during the current session will continue at 7 a.m. every third Wednesday, with the lawmakers patching in from Salem to attendees in the boardroom at Treasure Valley Community College, Ontario.
ONTARIO — The Oregon legislative session has about 100 days left, with the Legislature required to sine die by June 25. The next deadline faced by lawmakers is April 4. That is the last day for policy committees to move measures introduced in their chamber out of committee. The deadline does not apply to Ways & Means, Revenue, Rules and other joint committees.
Following that, the deadline for a bill to be heard in committee by the second chamber is May 19, but it must be posted for a work session by May 5. This does not apply to Rules, Revenue or joint committees.
District 30 Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, and District 60 Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, provided a mid-session update to constituents on March 15 during a Legislative Hotline. It was held at Treasure Valley Community College and hosted by Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce, with the next one planned for April 19.
Rural economics
Owens talked about a rural economic development package that a bipartisan group has been working on to “figure out packages of funding to help rural Oregon.”
He said this includes House Bill 3138, which would help revitalize rural communities. It would allocate $30 million to build a “strike force” to come into communities for an intergovernmental agreement on houses and everything needed from concept to putting people in them and low interest loans.
“A lot of small cities and communities don’t have the knowledge,” Owens said, noting this team would go into cities and communities and provide assistance and funding.
Some other bills in the package include:
• House Bill 2911, which would create a $10 million pot of grant funding for county fairs;
• House Bill 2908, which would create a $10 million grant funding program for Small Business Development Centers to create work in small communities; and
• House Bill 3416 which would allow “vertical and horizontal improvements” on industrial land to encourage business to come in.
Fairground funding
Findley mentioned Senate Bill 451, which had a work session March 15, and changed the allocation amount to county fairgrounds.
“Several years ago, 1% of lottery proceeds [was set to be distributed] to fairgrounds,” he said, but noted that it was “capped at a ridiculously low number.”
SB 451 removes the cap and puts back to the full 1% then equally distributes that among the state’s 36 counties. That would bring the allocation for fairgrounds to about $255,000 annually, up from the current amount of about $50,000, according to Findley.
He said the bill could help fairgrounds with completing capital construction projects and making significant improvements.
A companion bill that is House Bill 2990, Owens said. The bill works with local arms of the Oregon Health Authority to establish grant programs for places “where people can shelter out of smoke, heat, elements.”
The shelters are needed in a lot of areas in the lawmakers’ districts, Owens said, noting that while there already may be complexes that could provide shelter available in different counties, the fairgrounds is a place that can also serve that purpose.
He clarified this is “not a place for homeless to gather or those with tents. This is for catastrophic events, plus smoke and fire.”
Owens said this was a great source for a path forward on fixing aging infrastructure at fairgrounds.
Water and drought
When it comes to water security, Owens noted that he has been working with Rep. Ken Helm, D-Beaverton, on a drought relief and water security package. The biggest thing to note is how they are trying to turn $70 million in state funding into $210 million in federal funding to do a “lot of good things for families, farms and fish.”
Vale Mayor Tom Vialpando asked where the state was at “putting brakes on water permitting.”
Owens mentioned how major amendments have been made to House Bill 3368. He said they are trying to change the paradigm and make sure there is enough water for our communities.
“The pause on the moratorium has been taken out of the bill,” Owens said. “We got beat up on it pretty hard.”
