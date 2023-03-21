Eastern Oregon lawmakers give mid-session update

Attendees of a Legislative Hotline hear a mid-session update from eastern Oregon lawmakers, Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, and Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane. Pictured, from left, are Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce CEO/President John Breidenbach, Angela Machuca with Worksource Oregon and Vale Mayor Tom Vialpando. The hotlines during the current session will continue at 7 a.m. every third Wednesday, with the lawmakers patching in from Salem to attendees in the boardroom at Treasure Valley Community College, Ontario.

 Leslie Thompson | Argus Observer

ONTARIO — The Oregon legislative session has about 100 days left, with the Legislature required to sine die by June 25. The next deadline faced by lawmakers is April 4. That is the last day for policy committees to move measures introduced in their chamber out of committee. The deadline does not apply to Ways & Means, Revenue, Rules and other joint committees.

Following that, the deadline for a bill to be heard in committee by the second chamber is May 19, but it must be posted for a work session by May 5. This does not apply to Rules, Revenue or joint committees.



