ONTARIO — Getting extra revenue back into the hands of Oregon taxpayers is a primary focus for Republican lawmakers this session. And while the Oregon Constitution protects a kicker, it doesn’t require the government to provide it once the budget is balanced by June 30. Rather it comes in the form of a tax credit the following year. However, with inflation taking its continued toll, some lawmakers are hoping to get the tax credit back to taxpayers in the form of a check this year.

That was the message during a virtual town hall hosted on Monday by Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, and Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane. The lawmakers represent Oregon’s Senate District 30 and House District 60, respectively, both of which include Malheur County. The duo were joined by Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp and House Republican Leader Vikki Breese-Iverson for a portion of the event.



