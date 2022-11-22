Editor's Note

This is the second in a series regarding finding funding for oversight on local resources for the unhoused.

ONTARIO — The city of Ontario is looking to find someone to help subsidize paying for a position that would have oversight over entities working on Measure 110, specifically in how the three nonprofits in a local behavioral health resource network are addressing the needs of the unhoused.

One of the entities that Ontario Mayor Riley Hill has turned to is the Eastern Oregon Economic Region Development Border Board to see if it could put some of the $6 million recently appropriated from the Oregon Legislature toward that goal.



