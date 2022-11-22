ONTARIO — The city of Ontario is looking to find someone to help subsidize paying for a position that would have oversight over entities working on Measure 110, specifically in how the three nonprofits in a local behavioral health resource network are addressing the needs of the unhoused.
One of the entities that Ontario Mayor Riley Hill has turned to is the Eastern Oregon Economic Region Development Border Board to see if it could put some of the $6 million recently appropriated from the Oregon Legislature toward that goal.
Executive Director Shawna Peterson went on the record with the Argus on Friday about how the board might be able to help.
She said in late summer board members did a review and assessment of how to spend the money, noting the general consensus was not to plug it into its 10 existing programs, but rather that the time was “ripe to create new programs,” and find out where priorities are. A survey was put up on its website, https://eoborderboard.org/, to look for input from the community about spending the funding.
“And one, among several priorities that have emerged, is addressing homelessness/mental illness/connecting people to resources,” she said, noting that was also identified as a priority of the board.
“It feels like it’s in our purview because of the detrimental effect it is having on economic development,” Peterson explained.
The cities of Ontario and Nyssa are looking at the same issue, she said, with the board having recently heard from Nyssa City Manager Jim Maret and Ontario Mayor Riley Hill.
As issues related to homelessness are “a whole border-region issue,” although notably a bigger problem in Ontario, Peterson said the Border Board “is very much at the table in developing a proposal.”
However, she said due to the idea not being fully sustainable, the “board isn’t super excited” about funding a new position. It’s possible, however, that they might be able to find funds for something like “a two-year coordinator to navigate the various services, or federal or state funding, that could make sense, but it hasn’t been really defined yet.”
While finding a way to help deal with the issue was identified as a priority, Peterson said it’s really “almost in reverse of what we do.”
The board’s goal is to bolster regional workforce and economic development in the Eastern Oregon Border area. That is a 20-mile stretch of the Oregon-Idaho border that includes, but is not limited to, the cities of Ontario, Nyssa and Vale, as well as the smaller communities of Willow Creek and Brogan southwest of Vale.
Peterson explained that the board applies five criteria to every idea or application for funding. Some hit all five and some are a combination. The criteria includes such issues as improving the image of the border region, competitiveness with Idaho, improving the property tax base, workforce availability and skills and leveraging funds for more outside funding.
Finding funds to help build a structure for the unhoused would be difficult, she said, noting that they may be able to help pay for a related study.
“Those are the things we’re excited about and feel like are a good use of board money. But less so when it comes to subsidizing a position. It’s not that it’s expensive. It’s because it is not sustainable.”
However, she said it’s “not a hard ‘No.’”
“There are a lot of dots to connect, such as how long would this be and what it would do,” Peterson said. “The board is keen on accountability and delivering results and so there would be this expectation.”
She said issues related to the unhoused are “a real impediment to improving the border region, so if that falls within our ability, we’re very much in at the table.”
