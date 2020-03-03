Eastern Oregon Economic Development Border Board bill held up by absent GOP Senators

ONTARIO — The walkout by Republicans in the Oregon Legislature may have stymied some legislation introduced on behalf of the Eastern Oregon Border Economic Development Board and hinder some funding programs.
Republicans left the Capitol last week, taking away a quorum to do business, to prevent the passage of cap and trade bills, which the majority Democrats have been pushing to have passed.
House Bill 4165, which was introduced at the request of House Speaker Tina Kotek, is designed to correct language in the original bill which restricts the number of grants or loans which may be awarded. The original bill, passed in 2017 incorrectly limited the funding to 10 grants or loans, which would restrict the work the board is trying to do in support of programs to enhance economic development in Malheur County.
The new bill changes the language from “no more than 10 grants,” to “no more than 10 programs, through which one or more grants may be awarded, may be active at anyone time.
The bill has been passed in the House, but is now awaiting action in the Senate and is on hold along with other bills pending in both the House and Senate.
Members of the Border Board at their regular meeting onMonday discussed possible ways, in working with Business Oregon, to work around the existing bill, now law, to carry out its loans programs, as there is less than a week in the short session and it looks less likely to be passed.
In the meantime, the board will be seeking an executive director to help facilitate its initiatives and programs.
The board hopes to go out for requests for proposals by March 20, with a deadline of April 20 for submissions.
