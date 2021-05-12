ONTARIO
The City of Nyssa, Treasure Valley Community College and and the Malheur County Education Service District are some of the recipients of the last round grants awarded recently by the Eastern Oregon Border Economic Development Board.
“The 2021 EOBED investment support a variety of strategies to help the border region communities located in far eastern Oregon set a course of future prosperity and we look forward to the implementation of each grantees’s project,” said Board Chairwoman Tiffany Cruickshank, in the announcement.
This round of grants comes to $276,725 of new investment in the border region, bringing the total amount awarded to date to almost $1 million.
Nyssa will receive $50,000 for planning a project at its wastewater treatment facility.
The ESD/ Frontier STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) Hub and Treasure Valley Community College Foundation were awarded funds from the education and workforce training grant program. The ESD is receiving $23,725 to help launch the Malheur Work Internship program, a “Grow Your Own” workforce readiness program. TVCC will use its $100,000 grant to update technology and equipment for the college’s nursing program and the planning new Allied Health Facility.
The Brogan Community Society was awarded $2,000 to help pay for a commercial kitchen project; ExZacht Sewing and Alterations will get $6,000 for industrial graded equipment to bring new business to the region; and Sage Hollow Farms, a new destination event site, was awarded $25,000 to pay for landscaping furnishings and equipment. TVCC’s Center For Business, Workforce and Community Learning will use a $10,000 grant to develop a proposed HVAC apprenticeship program.
All of the latter awards were Scott Fairley Memorial Edge Grants
The border board also approved 10 properties for its Competitive Housing Incentive Program. Designed to attract new residential development, the program provides up to $21,000 to qualified owner occupiers of new homes in the border region. There is also a program to encourage improvements to residential and commercial properties.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.