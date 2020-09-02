LA GRANDE
Travelers need to pack their patience and allow extra travel time this Labor Day weekend.
With an overwhelming number of travelers using their cars and staying close to home because of COVID-19, many people will again be heading out across Oregon this week. Eastern Oregon has been a favorite destination this summer, causing periods of significant congestion on roads throughout the region.
This weekend, travelers should expect heavy and slow traffic, especially at the beginning and end of the weekend. Also, travelers should be prepared for slow traffic when going through small towns and cities.
Some tips to consider before and during your trip:
• Plan your travel route ahead and stay socially distant whenever possible to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
• Make sure that you and your passengers have several face coverings; all businesses are requiring masks for entry because of the spread of COVID-19.
• Carry plenty of hand sanitizer, toilet paper and other personal items for sanitation.
• Keep your fuel tank at least half full.
• Don’t use backroads to get around traffic congestion; these roads are typically unimproved and present a number of potential hazards.
• There are many parking/illegal camping restrictions on highways and county roads; please obey the signs that are there for your safety; in addition, law enforcement can cite you for parking illegally.
• Protect our health and the environment by disposing of your garbage appropriately.
• Obey the speed limit; we are seeing a lot of excessive speeds and high speed crashes.
Drive sober and don’t drive distracted; drivers should leave the cell phone to someone else. Access for pedestrians, including those with disabilities, will be available and identified through or around the work zones.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.