The Eastern Oregon Border Economic Development Board has proposed bills before the Oregon Legislature again. Two of the bills are a second attempt to get measures passed, and board members decided at their meeting Monday to pull one bill before it got moved along in the process.
House Concurrent Resolution 1, which was introduced by Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, who represents District 60, would have designated onions as the official state vegetable.
However, Board Chairwoman Tiffany Cruickshank said there had been pushback from potato growers who opposed the naming of the onions, and she felt the board needed to focus on pushing other issues, recommending the bill be pulled.
“Choosing one’s battles is a smart thing to do, “ said board member Bill Johnson.
Senate Bill 16 is another attempt to allow land zoned exclusive farm use to be rezoned for residential uses. The bill would allow the county to partition and rezone a maximum of 200 acres within the Eastern Oregon Board Economic Development Region. This region includes an area within 20 miles of the Oregon/Border, between the Annex area to the north and Adrian to the south.
According to bill text, the rezoned land could not be high-value farmland or include high quality soils, viable for producing a profit through a far use, and could not require a change in farming or forestry practices.
A board would be formed to review each rezone application.
Senate Bill 17 would allow a person living out of state, and seeking to work in the border region, to have more time to get an occupational license for Oregon if they are already licensed or otherwise authorized to do the work in another state.
Under House Bill 2026, introduced by Owens, public agencies would have to give hiring preferences to people living in the Border Economic Development Region for civil service positions if the majority of the required work is performed in the region.
Senate Bills 16 and 17 were introduced by Sen. Lynn Findley, who has also introduced Senate Bill 20 which requires the Oregon Business Development Department to study how economic development could be used for developing workforce housing in eastern Oregon. This is separate from the board board bills.
The bills are still in session are awaiting committee hearings.
