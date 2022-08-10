This 1999 10-yard dump truck was one of the pieces of equipment listed as in need of replacing for Ontario’s Public Works Department during 2022-23 budget meetings this year. Now, in an effort to put money back into the Contingency Fund, the council has opted to have work done to retrofit the vehicle but not replace it, saving about $147,000 with that decision.
ONTARIO — The Ontario City Council opted to go ahead with retrofitting a 1999 Volvo 10-yard dump truck during its meeting on Tuesday, after hearing updates on comparisons to do that versus getting a new vehicle.
Those comparisons included cost and length of time to get each done, and were presented by Ontario Public Works Director Casey Mordhorst. This was done at the request of the council from the last meeting in July when trying to see if there was a way to put some money back into the Contingency Fund for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
The city had budgeted $225,000 from the General Fund to replace the truck this year, as it was listed as equipment in need of being replaced by Jacobs, the city’s Public Works contractor.
However, with local tax revenues from marijuana sales expected to decline, Mayor Riley Hill is seeking conservative spending.
While those revenues don’t go into the General Fund, if they decline in their respective fund below what is budgeted for the coming year, the council will have to find the money or slash expenses elsewhere.
Mordhorst provided a quote to retrofit the dump truck from MetroQuip, to replace the stainless steel sander and hydraulics for $77,168. Going with this option would free up $147,000 for the Contingency Fund.
Council President Ken Hart asked how soon the work could be done compared to purchasing a new vehicle.
Mordhorst said for new vehicles, chassis prices are not even being released, and he has been told it would be 365 days out to get a truck. For the retrofit, however, if he could provide a purchase order the following day, the work would be about 16 to 20 weeks out.
Councilor Sam Baker then asked whether the sander box could be used on other trucks, to which Mordhorst said yes.
Baker then asked about the engine and transmission, asking whether it was capable of getting them much further down the road.
Mordhorst noted that the engine was rebuilt in the first month they purchased the truck, adding, “currently it’s running,” while knocking on the wooden podium.
Hill noted he was in favor of moving the money around to hopefully find funding for other projects that may need it.
The council agreed to have Mordhorst go ahead with getting the retrofit done.
