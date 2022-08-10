Dumping money back into the Contingency Fund

This 1999 10-yard dump truck was one of the pieces of equipment listed as in need of replacing for Ontario’s Public Works Department during 2022-23 budget meetings this year. Now, in an effort to put money back into the Contingency Fund, the council has opted to have work done to retrofit the vehicle but not replace it, saving about $147,000 with that decision.

 Photo courtesy of Casey Mordhorst, Jacobs

ONTARIO — The Ontario City Council opted to go ahead with retrofitting a 1999 Volvo 10-yard dump truck during its meeting on Tuesday, after hearing updates on comparisons to do that versus getting a new vehicle.

Those comparisons included cost and length of time to get each done, and were presented by Ontario Public Works Director Casey Mordhorst. This was done at the request of the council from the last meeting in July when trying to see if there was a way to put some money back into the Contingency Fund for the 2022-23 fiscal year.



