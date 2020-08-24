BAKER COUNTY
A 71-year-old Brownsville man who was on a day trip to Anthony Lakes with his wife drowned on Sunday morning when he fell of of an inflatable watercraft. He was not wearing a life jacket, according to a news release on Monday afternoon from Baker County Sheriff’s Office.
Law enforcement received a report of a possible drowning at about 11:30 a.m., and were subsequently dispatched along with emergency medical services.
Police say Robert James Akers was dead when they arrived. According to witnesses, Akers was in the watercraft when he “appeared to be in distress and ultimately fell off.” Two people in a canoe were able to reach the man and pull him onto the rocks and began CPR, according to the release. Another person arrived with a paddleboard to transport Akers to shore where CPR was continued, the release states, but he was pronounced dead by medical personnel.
The Baker County Sheriff’s Office says there has been an increase of “preventable water fatalities,” since July, with four drownings altogether.
“In each of these cases, personal flotation devices were not used,” reads the release.
The Baker County Sheriff’s Office encourages everyone to wear a life jacket when recreating on, or near, the water.”
