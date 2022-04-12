Drought conditions prompt emergency declaration

MALHEUR COUNTY — No dry wells have been reported locally; however, if anybody in Malheur County experiences that drastic lack of water, they are urged to report it right away to Malheur County Emergency Management.
The U.S. Drought Monitor’s latest report on April 7 has Malheur County split between extreme and severe drought conditions. It also puts the majority of neighboring Baker, Harney and Grant counties in extreme drought conditions.
Compared to the same time period in 2021, those conditions have risen across the state. As of April 4, 75.88% are in D2-D4 (severe, extreme and exceptional, respectively) categories this year, as compared to 41.68% in April of 2021. Those in the latter two categories, D3 and D4, have risen from 13.22% to 54.05%.
In D3 and higher categories, planting is delayed, wildfire activity is high, waterfowl disease outbreaks increase, low oxygen and high river water temperatures affect fish, reservoirs and lakes are low compared to normal with scarce irrigation water and well water pumping increases, with wells going dry and homeowners trucking in potable water.
‘Not enough snowpack to allow us to recover’
Emergency Manager Lt. Rich Harriman with the Malheur County Sheriff’s Office updated the Malheur County Court on local conditions in its meeting last week.
“The writing is on the wall — everyone knows,” he said. “There is not enough snowpack to allow us to recover from last year’s drought.”
Harriman told members of the court that the Owyhee Basin would need 139% of normal snowpack to recover from last year.
Currently it is at 56% of normal with the Owyhee Reservoir at 39% full. Water users on the Owyhee Irrigation system will see only half of their typical allotment this year.
Furthermore, unless it continued at a heavy, steady pace for the next month, the rain and snow seen in Malheur County over the weekend will not be enough to recharge reservoirs this year.
As of April 10, the Bureau of Reclamation reports that other reservoirs are low, too, including Bully Creek at 54%, Beulah at 40%, Warm Springs at 15% and Phillips at 10%.
Declaration makes it ‘a lot simpler and faster’
One way help is coming, however, is in the emergency drought declaration resolution that was enacted by the County Court on April 6. That resolution is important for irrigators mainly because of provisions with Oregon Water Resource Department that can happen under the resolution. This includes temporary transfers and wells, when needed. Additionally, Harriman said, it lifts restrictions on groundwater where they may have previously been in place.
In updating the court on why the resolution was needed, Harriman added that 10 other counties already had declared a drought adding that Umatilla County was expected to do so next.
Commissioner Ron Jacobs said that with the drought declaration in place, it makes it “a lot simpler and faster to use the water before the season is over.”
Harriman said that there are plans for federal restitution for Klamath County which was hit hard last year, with wells drying up this year. In a situation like that, Federal Emergency Management Agency will get involved.
Harriman said he has been advised that if the county gets any reports of wells drying up to let emergency managers know. That’s why anyone here experiencing that situation should contact Malheur County Emergency Management.
Malheur County’s declaration notes that the lower-than-average snowfall over the winter and record low rainfall throughout the spring have not been enough to recover from last year’s drought. It also states that a report from the Bureau of Land Management on March 17 shows below average fuel moisture readings for this time of year, with worsening conditions predicted.
The resolution states that in severe conditions, “you can expect pastures are brown; hay yields are down and prices are up; producers are selling cattle. Fire risk increases. Marshes are drying up, little water is available for livestock and wildlife. River flows are low and stock ponds are running dry. Ranchers will have to truck water into their livestock. Livestock have to walk greater distances to get water and this contributes to exaggerated numbers of ‘dust pneumonia’ cases in calves.”
The resolution requests that the state of Oregon also recognize and declare the drought emergency for Malheur County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.