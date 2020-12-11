Dropping temperatures become problematic for those seeking shelter

ONTARIO
The city of Ontario and local nonprofit housing assistance agency Community in Action are working together to relocate the tiny home homeless shelter project from its previous location on North Oregon Street to the new site, known as the Cook Property, at 123 N.W. Third Ave.
The entities behind the new transitional shelter are working to make the new site a reality, most recently getting some of the units hooked up to electricity. The efforts to ready the site are timely considering temperatures are dropping and the shelter needs of the homeless population in Ontario are still present, which includes seeking refuge from the cold where they can find it.
The newspaper reached out by email to Ontario Police Chief Steven Romero to gain more perspective on this topic.
“There is a steady stream of complaints regarding homeless on the east side of town with ‘Pilot Travel Center & Walmart’ being the most common. Weekly and at times daily,” wrote Romero.
