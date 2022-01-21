Dropout rate for all of Malheur County schools lower than state

Several rural school districts in Malheur County did not have students dropout during the 2020-21 school year, according to data released Thursday from the Oregon Department of Education. This included Adrian, Harper, Jordan Valley and Vale.
MALHEUR COUNTY — Oregon Department of Education on Thursday morning released annual data on dropout rates for K-12 students throughout the state for the 2020-21 school year. A breakdown was provided by county and district.
In Malheuer County, data for dropout rates overall is lower than the state average. Of the 1,591 students enrolled in the county, 15 were in the dropout count, with the largest school district accounting for the majority of those. The county’s overall dropout count of .94%, was lower than Oregon’s 1.8% for 2020-21.
Of those who dropped out, 13 were Hispanic/Latino, accounting for 1.51% of that demographic (compared to 2% of students overall in the state). They also accounted for 1.49% of the underserved races/ethnicities student group, compared to the state’s 2.15%. All of the students in the dropout count were listed as economically disadvantaged and combined disadvantage.
Following is a closer look at districts in the county.
Adrian School District had 83 students in the 2020-21 school year and none were listed in the dropout count.
Of the 84 students enrolled at Four Rivers Community School in Ontario, one was listed on the dropout count, accounting for 1.19% of its students. No demographic information was available.
Harper School District had 51 students enrolled in 20-21, with no dropouts listed.
Likewise, there were no dropouts listed among the 17 students enrolled in the Jordan Valley School District.
Nyssa School District saw 3 students in its dropout count for 20-21. This accounted for .86% of its 347 students. No demographic information was available about those in the dropout count.
The largest school district, Ontario, saw the largest number in its dropout count. The 11 students listed equated to 1.51% of the 729 students enrolled there. Ten of those students were listed as Hispanic/Latino, which accounts for 2.03% of that 492 student group; 10 were listed as underserved races/ethnicities and all of them were listed as economically and combined disadvantaged. Five of the students in the dropout count were from Ontario High School.
There were 263 students enrolled in the Vale School District in 2020-21, and none of them were listed in the dropout count.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.