PARMA
For those planning on seeing a drive-in movie double feature, Parma Motor-Vu will be opening for the season on April 9.
The two films starting off the season this year are scheduled to be “Tom and Jerry,” rated PG, and “Godzilla vs. Kong,” rated PG-13.
Susan Haaheim in an email on Wednesday afternoon said she is “99% sure” that these will be the films that will be showing on opening weekend.
“Yes, we are opening on April 9th. Business as usual and, yes, I expect to have a big turn out,” wrote Haaheim.
She also said that many newer cars that have features like headlights or running lights that continue to function after the vehicle’s engine is no longer running may have settings in the touchscreen displays where these functions can be adjusted and suggested that moviegoers review these options to ensure that all headlights and other periphery lights are doused before the movies begin.
Last year, the Motor-Vu stayed open through late October and showed John Carpenter’s 1978 classic “Halloween” to cap off the season.
The theater has been in operation since 1953 and has seen some upgrades over the years, in 1977 when the theater upgraded to using radio sound and in 2013, making the transition to digital cinema.
The announcement about Parma Motor-Vu’s opening for the season posted to its Facebook page has garnered hundreds of comments and reactions.
Local theater
The Ontario Luxe Reel Theater, which had temporarily closed in March of last year due to an executive order from Oregon Gov. Kate Brown in response to the COVID-19 pandemic shuttering non-essential businesses, is also planning on reopening in April according to information posted to its website, though no specific date was listed.
The eight-screen indoor theater complex did reopen in a limited capacity in June of last year and played older films like “Jaws” and “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”
In January of this year, representatives from Casper Industries, the parent company of the Reel theater chain, confirmed that the Ontario location was slated to reopen as soon as some changes occur, namely the State of Oregon lifting or relaxing restrictions on non-essential businesses and film studios releasing their first-run films for theatrical release.
Request for further information from Casper Industries representatives was not returned by press time.
