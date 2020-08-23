JORDAN VALLEY
Integra Resources has announced positive results from this year’s drilling at the DeLamar Project located in Idaho, about 30 miles across the border from Jordan Valley.
“We are excited to report that the explosion team has successfully intersected high grade gold and silver in each of the first four drill holds completed at Florida Mountain,” said George Salamis, president and CEO of Integra Resources, in a statement included in the company’s new release. “While today’s results highlight only the first four drill holes in the exploration program at Florida Mountain, they further underscore the potential for high grade gold-silver resources to exist outside of the resource.”
Two rigs are drilling on Florida Mountain and a third drill rig is expected to begin operation soon.
Efforts to reopen the mine come about 22 years after the mine was closed by the previous owner. At the time gold prices were at $742 an ounce and as of Thursday were above $1,900 an ounce.
The company projects that the mine will produce 125,000 ounces of gold in about 10 years.The company expects it could spend about $200 million to get the operation started and offer 300 jobs with salaries range from $50,000 to $100,000.
The good drilling results come shortly after the Common Shares of Integra Resource Corp. began trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
