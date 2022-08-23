Drexel H. Foundation gets $30K for restoration

The Vale Grand Opera House was originally a saloon when it was built in 1895. The Drexel H. Foundation is putting grant money into preserving this historical landmark.

VALE — Drexel H. Foundation, known for bringing art to the Vale community through its multitude of programs, is one of the newest recipients of an award from the Oregon Cultural Trust in the amount of $30,050.

The Oregon Cultural Trust awarded “more than $3.4 million” to 138 Oregon cultural organizations during its recent award period.



