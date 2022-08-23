VALE — Drexel H. Foundation, known for bringing art to the Vale community through its multitude of programs, is one of the newest recipients of an award from the Oregon Cultural Trust in the amount of $30,050.
The Oregon Cultural Trust awarded “more than $3.4 million” to 138 Oregon cultural organizations during its recent award period.
The news release detailing this and other grant awards was issued on Aug. 15.
It described how this grant will be used: “To support the installation of safety access stairs as well as electrical and sewer connections vital for preservation of the 1895 Grand Opera House. The improvements are part of a large multi-phased project revitalizing a rural Oregon Main Street.”
This project, the release goes on to say, is the reflection of a “shared vision of economic vitality” which includes “pride in Vale’s pioneer heritage.”
Another goal to accomplish using these grant funds is to “use the second floor as a community art center.”
The newspaper reached out to Drexel H. Foundation President Sandijean Fuson to find out more about the grant and what it means to the foundation.
“The Oregon Cultural Trust is a valued partner of the Drexel Foundation. The program they have for tax breaks to donate are amazing, and a great incentive to contribute to your favorite non-profit and match it with a donation to them, that sum then comes off your tax bill. It is great!” explained Fuson in an email received on Aug. 16.
She said that Eastern Oregon and Malheur County have “benefitted from [Oregon Cultural Trust] immensely over the years.”
“Drexel H. Foundation is very fortunate to receive this grant. We have been trying to get funding for this stage of restoration at the Grand Opera House for several years, writing grants from various funders; Finally our persistence has paid off with this wonderful grant,” explained Fuson.
The funding this grant provides is “part of a large multi-phased project with tourism, and heritage components revitalizing Vale’s Main street at the Grand Opera House.” The opera house, which has been in the community since 1895, is on the National Register of Historic Places.
Fuson concluded by saying that she will be providing more updates on this project as details become available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.