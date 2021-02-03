Drexel H. Foundation: Design a winning T-shirt and you could get a cash prize

VALE
In gearing up for a quarter century of offering art programs for citizens throughout the Western Treasure Valley, Drexel H. Foundation is hosting its first contest of the year and entries are due soon.
For its 25th season, the foundation will look to the community to help design a T-shirt that “spreads positivity to all ages,” according to the news release. Designs should incorporate the foundation’s mantra, “You matter! You are Important!
Tu Importas!”
The contest is free to enter, open to all ages and to people from anywhere.
The winner will receive $100, as well as a free T-shirt; additionally, their design will be worn by volunteers at all of the events offered by Drexel throughout the year. All entrants will receive a prize of some kind.
Winners will be announced on Feb. 19.
“So on these cloudy winter days, use your imagination and engage in creating positivity through the arts,” reads the release.
Drawings, phrases and pictures, which must include the mantra must be family appropriate and must be the artist’s idea of “what you feel best represents the Drexel H. Foundation.”
“We strive to serve the diverse families within our Western Treasure Valley and rural community, and engage youth and families in the arts by having these competitions. For years, we have handed out cards to folks to spread positivity with this message, but a T-shirt with this positive message will be real fun. Plus useful this art season to give away as prizes at our events,” commented Sandijean Fuson, president of the Drexel Foundation.
