Drexel H. Foundation adds two more supply drops for art contest

MALHEUR COUNTY — This year’s Art in the Park on Flag Day in Vale will have participants picking up supplies early to create entries ahead of dropping them off Saturday in Vale.
Participants can pick up art supplies including mini-mural boards at three places this week, with drive-by supply pick-ups planned in Vale, Ontario and Nyssa. Supplies can be picked up on Tuesday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Grand Opera House; on Wednesday from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. in front of the main entrance of the Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario; and on Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at the free meal site at South Park in Nyssa.
Entries will be accepted from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday in front of the Grand Opera House at 147 Main St. in Vale. Judging and display will be from noon to 1 p.m. on Sunday at Wadleigh Park in Vale, and the public is invited to drive by at that time to see the entries and to find out who won.
