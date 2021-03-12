Drawing a line: Will Oregon get a 6th Congressional District?

ONTARIO
If there was one message that came across during Wednesday’s hearing on redistricting, it is that there needs to be an independent special commission to redraw Oregon’s Congressional and legislative district lines.
This process is required after the Census every 10 years to balance the populations between districts, with the goal of creating a more balanced representation in Congress and in the Legislature between political parties. Currently, in Oregon’s five U.S. Congressional districts, four of the representatives are Democrats and there is only one Republican, Rep. Cliff Bentz, who took over from Greg Walden, when he retired. In the state Legislature, there are super majority of Democrats in both chambers. In addition participants wanted to see less partisanship.
Both the Senate and House have special committees that are on redistricting and they are holding virtual public hearings for each Congressional District, two for each one for a total of 10, with the first Second District hearing held Wednesday, and a second one scheduled for March 20, starting at 2 p.m.
State lawmakers had the first opportunity to speak, with Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, leading off.
“Keep communities whole,” he said. “Give people more of a voice.”
Recognizing that his House District 60 has been losing population, and its boundaries will be expanded to approximate the right number of people, Owens added, “It’s going have to get larger.”
He was followed by Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, who said he wants to see a fair and non-partisan process and was the first to bring up the need for an independent commission to decide the new boundaries. Several people followed him.
“We need to be sure every citizen is counted fairly,” said Findley.
Peter Hall, from Baker County, said he would like to see his county connected with Wallowa and Union counties in a district, having common interests. In the last two redistricting cycles, Baker County has been included with Malheur, Harney, Grant, and part of Lake County this last cycle.
Nathan Seltz, said the Second Congressional District could change drastically with the possible addition of a sixth district.
Barbara Klein suggested the formation of an independent citizens advisory committee, commenting there is not a lot of representation for a diverse population. The Second District is one of the largest in nation in the country, larger than some states.
Todd Nash, Wallowa County Commissioner, said the committees should consult with county commissioners who represent local communities.
Paul Anders suggested that redistricting be held off until the census figures are available, which is not expected until sometime in September.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.