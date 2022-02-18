PAYETTE —
A hefty stack of policy updates made its way onto the desks of the Payette School District Board of Trustees during its regular meeting on Feb. 14. Among the topics being addressed through these policies are gender identity and sexual orientation, staff assignments and transfers and the district’s dress code.
The latest list of policy updates under consideration consists of more than 110 individual items. Following is a sample of the policies presently under consideration.
• Board Policy No. 3281 focuses on ensuring equal access to a safe learning environment, regardless of gender identity.
“Privacy considerations of all students will be given due consideration when addressing equal access. Failure of any school student or school employee to abide by the terms and provisions of this policy will may subject such individual to disciplinary action,” the policy reads, in part.
The policy recommends school counseling personnel be involved in addressing transgender students’ needs on an as-needed basis, and to discuss the student’s safety with parents if circumstances require it.
Regarding bathroom access, it reads, “No student will be required to use facilities that conflict with his or her gender identity consistently asserted at school. Any student, transgender or otherwise who has a need or desire for increased privacy may be given the option of using a separate or private restroom or changing area, such as a single stall restroom, family restroom, or staff restroom if such is available.
Facility usage will be determined on a case-by-case basis.”
• Work days for staff are addressed through No. 5210, which would set the work day for a certified employee at nine hours per day on student contact days and eight hours on non-student contact days. It further defines a full-time employee as one who works at least 20 hours per week. The revised version obtained by the newspaper on Thursday strikes language offering classified and hourly personnel 15-minute breaks in the morning and afternoon.
• No. 5220 deals with how the district assigns teachers. It states that teachers are to be assigned at the levels and in the subjects that are “appropriate and allowable for the certificates and endorsements they hold.” It adds that when an administrative employee is reassigned to a non-administrative role, “the employee shall be entitled to an informal review as described Policy 5107.”
• No. 5335A3 defines use of both personal and district-issued electronic communications devices. It holds employees in possession of district-issued devices responsible for their safe-keeping, including requirements to surrender them upon district officials’ request and to reimburse the district in case of damage or loss.
The policy allows for personal cell phones and mobile computing devices to be brought on school property but that phones are only to be used for personal communications during meal, rest and preparation periods. It urges against bringing in two-way radios and police scanners without first seeking supervisor consent.
• An ongoing issue for Payette students and parents as reported by the newspaper, dress and appearance is the focus of No. 5360. The latest policy update provides for “School/Spirit t-shirts on activity days, such as spirit days, special classroom activities, and field days” for male students. For days when no classes are to be held, it states “Non-student contact days may include jeans and casual dress unless out of district, professional guidelines should be followed.”
• No. 5400 reflects the negotiated agreement between the board and the Payette Education Association. In the district’s salary schedule, the agreement includes four “grandfathered” pay levels listed as G1-G4. These provide base annual salary of $55,462 for a G1 rated staff member, all the way up to $64,894 for a G4-rated staff member with an advanced degree and loyalty bonus.
“For the 2021-2022 Fiscal Year, staff will move to their career ladder placement for FY 2022, as recognized by the State Department of Education,” the agreement reads, in part. “Staff remain in the district equivalent to the third-year residency cell until they earn a professional endorsement. Staff who failed to meet the performance criteria for three out of the last four years will not advance to the next cell or cell rate on the state and district salary schedules.”
It also address certificated staff members’ participation in a “sick leave bank”, which is available to all eligible employees who need sick days beyond their individual allotment. It caps annual contributions at 180 days of leave and the maximum the bank can have in it at 360 days.
The board voted to move most of these policies to a second reading during the meeting. According to Board Clerk Barbara Choate, No. 3281 was approved as amended during the meeting, while no action was taken on No. 4105, which would amend the district’s policy on public participation in board meetings to state, “The Board may provide an opportunity for Citizens Comments during public meetings on items listed on the published agenda. During a time of health emergency, the board may offer the ability to attend their meeting remotely” in part.
