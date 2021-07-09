ONTARIO — Shoppers in the downtown Ontario area on Saturday will be able to participate in a Hop-a-Long Shop Hop, according to information from Teri Anne Finnerty, organizer of the Ontario Saturday Market.
Passports will be available at Vintage Rose or the Saturday Market.
There are six or seven businesses participating. Shoppers will get a passport stamped at each business, and completed passports will qualify for a grand prize. There will be a special drawing sponsored by the market for one of the participants, as well as treats. Vintage Rose will also have treats and some of the businesses may have specials, according to Finnerty.
The Ontario Saturday Market is at Moore Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday from June to September.
For more information, contact Finnerty at tntfinnerty2@outlook.com or (541) 889-4058.
