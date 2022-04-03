Shoppers pack into the Ontario Saturday Market for its opening day on June 12. While it might look like the market is getting a jump start this Saturday, it isn’t. Merchants are setting up a Spring Fling which will include concept designs on Moore Park which will include the city’s new space adjacent to it.
ONTARIO — A group of merchants in the downtown Ontario that participated in the Frosty Fest in 2021 will be throwing a Spring Fling from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The event will also serve an opportunity for the community to give feedback regarding a downtown attraction in the space adjacent to Moore Park which was recently purchased by the city in a land swap deal with Looks Nu Carwash.
The attraction has been in the planning phases since 2020.
City Manager Adam Brown told the Ontario City Council at its most recent meeting about the plan to have the engineering firm at the event to get feedback from the public. Trademark Designs and GGLO architects will set up at Moore Park, the home of Ontario Saturday Market. The firm will show designs for 10 different potential opportunities or activities that could go into that space.
“These are initial designs, and the final could look very much like this or very different,” Brown told the council, noting that what he really liked about the firm was that they have down work with other municipalities before.
The firm will show off the design options will be gathering input from the community. As such, people are urged to stop by and share their vision for the future space.
“Be sure to stop by and share what you envision for the future of Moore Park downtown attraction,” reads a news release from the city of Ontario on Friday afternoon.
Moore Park will be filled up with an assortment of vendors on Saturday, which will also be set up along Oregon Street. Additionally, there will be six food trucks on Southwest Third Avenue, between Oregon Street and Southwest 14th Avenue. Among these, will be Long’s Bar serving corn dogs and Jay’s Dawggs serving up hot dogs, according to Teri Anne Finnerty, who also organizes the Saturday Market.
She said businesses will be participating in an Egg Scramble. For this, plastic eggs are being filled by merchants this week. An Easter Peep and chicks are expected to give away plastic eggs filled with treats, coupons, prizes and surprises at the event.
There will also be an appearance by the Easter Bunny in the gazebo at Moore Park. A musical performance by Jordan Dobney, of Vale, who goes by the stage name of Jordan Lewis Lee, is also planned at the gazebo from noon to 2 p.m.
