ONTARIO — Ontario’s South Oregon Street Project, a city project which was awarded to Warrington Construction in late April, includes the ADA compliant bulbouts at each intersection.
In an email message received on Monday morning, Ontario City Manager Adam Brown gave further details on how this project will continue to take shape and shared insight into the types of plants that visitors to downtown can observe in these spaces.
“Andrews Seed will be designing the vegetation and supplying the plants. It looks like the planting will be in late August or September. They thought a fall planting would be best to get them established,” explained Brown.
In a phone interview on Thursday morning, Susan Kurth from Andrews Seed explained more about the vegetation that is to be planted in the spaces and the timeline for planting.
“We’re just putting in suggestions on plants right now,” said Kurth.
“We got to just wait for the weather to cool. We don’t want to plant too soon and have them shock from the heat.”
In additional to the vegetation in the bulbout spaces, Brown said that initial approval was given to explore another option to supplement the new bulbouts — artwork.
“For the art, this is still a concept in infancy, but the council did give us the go ahead to continue. Having said that, we could probably get something going pretty fast with interested artists. They could contact myself or Peter Hall if they have an interest in having a 3d public art display.”
Griffin Hewitt is a news reporter at The Argus Observer.
