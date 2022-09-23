Mike Erlebach, left, poses for a photo Robert Blackmon, 72, of McCall, a Vietnam veteran who also is a Purple Heart recipient. The duo won a 16-team doubles tennis match held in Ontario earlier this month.
Photo courtesy
of Valentin Morales
Organizers of the tournament, from left, Jared Hally, Edgar Bernabe and Valentin Morales, pose for a photo.
ONTARIO — A 72-year-old Purple Heart recipient and his teammate won the championship round of a doubles tennis match that took place in Ontario earlier this month.
Robert Blackmon, 72, of McCall, is a Vietnam Veteran. He was drafted into the U.S. Army, serving from 1969 to 1971. Blackmon was a MOS 11B (infantryman), PFC, who was awarded a Purple Heart medal with the 4th Infantry in Vietnam. A Purple Heart medal is a military decoration presented to service members who have been wounded or killed as a result of enemy action while serving in the U.S. military.
Blackmon and Mike Erlebach played in the championship round, winning first place in the tournament.
There were 16 teams, comprising 32 players overall. And, it was the first non-league school event tournament held in Ontario in more than 40 years, according to Valentin Morales, one of the organizers.
He and Jared Hally and Edgar Bernabe put the event together as a way to help raise awareness of the sport, according to Morales.
“Tennis has really gone down in popularity over the years,” he said. “It’s not as popular as football, basketball or baseball.”
The tournament attracted players from Ontario, Baker City, Milton-Freewater and McCall, who were various skill levels and ages, with the youngest about age 13 or 14.
“And for their age, those young players were pretty good and held their own against some of these better players,” Morales said.
As far as he knows, there were no other veterans participating, Morales said, noting that Blackmon easily stood out as a veteran service member, as he was wearing a Combat-Wounded Purple Heart recipient hat.
Morales used to play tennis when he attended Ontario High School some years ago.
“I played number one singles for two years in Ontario,” he said.
And recently he’s been getting back into the game, which is how he met Hally and Bernabe. Hally just graduated with the class of 2022 and Bernabe is a senior at Ontario High School this year.
“We’re planning on making it an annual thing, so next year we’ll be doing another tournament,” Morales said.
But the hope is to expand it to have a singles tournament in July, followed by a doubles tournament in August.
This year’s tournament was sponsored by Veteran Advocates of Ore-Ida, where Morales was volunteering for a bit before he met the Hally and Bernabe.
Blackmon said he aims to come back to the area soon to play tennis with Morales, as he was unable to play that day, due to hosting the event and keeping track of scores.
“He is really interested in wanting to play tennis with me,” Morales said.
