ONTARIO — A 72-year-old Purple Heart recipient and his teammate won the championship round of a doubles tennis match that took place in Ontario earlier this month.

Robert Blackmon, 72, of McCall, is a Vietnam Veteran. He was drafted into the U.S. Army, serving from 1969 to 1971. Blackmon was a MOS 11B (infantryman), PFC, who was awarded a Purple Heart medal with the 4th Infantry in Vietnam. A Purple Heart medal is a military decoration presented to service members who have been wounded or killed as a result of enemy action while serving in the U.S. military.



